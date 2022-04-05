DJI Mini 3 Pro leaked images and video show exciting redesign

It looks like the DJI Mini 3 could be officially announced in just a couple of weeks, following leaked images and video of the device.

The popular series of drones started with the DJI Mavic Mini and now includes the DJI Mini 2 and the DJI Mini SE. Not only are they some of the best DJI drones but they also take the top three spots in our best drones for beginners guide so we can expect the DJI Mini 3 is going to be just as impressive.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @DealsDrones) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: @DealsDrones) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: @DealsDrones)

Although DJI hasn’t made any official statements about its release dates or specs, Mirrorless Rumors shared photos leaked by Twitter account @DealsDrones showing that it should still only weigh 249g and in general looks very similar to previous models.

It’s expected to include features that were missing before, such as obstacle avoidance sensors, it could have a larger battery with flight autonomy and perhaps even a 1-inch sensor with an f/1.7 lens – which would be a game changer regardless of whether you’re using it for photos or videos.

It also looks like the gimbal itself has benefited from a well overdue redesign, with arms that rotate rather than flip out and a camera that is more square in shape.

DJI Mini 3 First leak video pic.twitter.com/NgskqONf8wApril 2, 2022 See more

From the photos it looks like the remote control (at least in the Pro kit) will have a built-in screen rather than having to use your phone, which will make the controller smaller to handle. It should also make it easier to use as there have been times when I’ve been using my drone and accidentally clicked on a notification pop-up and it has taken me to Instagram or Messenger without meaning to.

Perhaps the one downside to having the screen included in the controller is that the joysticks are now much further up which could be less comfortable to hold but until we get one in our hand we won’t know if that’s the case or not.

Until we hear more information directly from DJI we won’t be able to say for sure what the specs will be but, if any of what has been mentioned is true, it’s set to be a very exciting drone capable of capturing high-quality photos and videos. As soon as we find out more information we will update you.

