The best DJI Mini SE deals in February 2022

If you're looking for the best DJI Mini SE deals, you've come to the right place. Since its announcement in 2021, when it was only available in the US, Canada and Australia, it has been one of the most sought-after drones around - and more so now it is available in the UK and Europe. So we have gathered the best DJI Mini SE deals from retailers across the internet that have the DJI Mini SE in stock now.

The DJI Mini SE is one of the best drones for beginners due to its attractive price and useful safety features. For anyone who has never flown a drone before, investing in one that won’t break the bank is a really good way of building your confidence when flying.

The DJI Mini SE has a much higher wind speed resistance than the original Mavic Mini and can be used in winds up to 10.5meters per second (same as the Mini 2). Thanks to DJI’s QuickShots software, it’s able to record video using pre-programmed flights such as Rocket, Dronie, Circle and Helix. These are extra useful if you’re new to using drones as they can help you achieve cinematic videos at the click of a button. The drone will lock onto your subject using tracking and perform the flight plan you select.

The DJI Mini SE might not have the same video and photo capabilities as the DJI Mini 2, but it's still able to take high-quality images and shoot super smooth 2.7K videos. You can’t output raw images and the max video resolution is "only" 2.7K but this is more than enough for beginners who have taken their first steps into aerial photography and video or for content creators wanting to quickly capture that amazing sunset or vast landscape.

Safety features included are great for novice drone pilots and feature a return to home function, distance limiters, geofencing and a handy tutorial mode that will help you on your first flight. You can also buy propeller shields for when you’re flying indoors or close to objects, just in case you accidentally fly into something. - which is going to happen, its part of the drone experience.

At just $299 / £269 / AU$459, the advantage of getting the DJI Mini SE over the Mini 2 really does come down to cost. Flying a drone is never risk-free, even experienced flyers can find themselves in sticky situations, but at least if the worst does happen and it does end up crashing or getting stuck in the nearest tree, you haven't lost out too badly, compared to the higher end offerings from DJI.

