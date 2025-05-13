The new DJI Mavic 4 Pro has been leaked and trailed for some months, but today DJI has finally announced it, revealing that the new near-spherical gimbal is called an "Infinity Gimbal."

Contained within is a new triple camera system, the main being a new 4/3 CMOS 100 megapixel Hasselblad camera with a 28mm EFL, mounted next to 70mm EFL and 168mm EFL cameras for mid and close tele. All three are capable of Dual Native ISO Fusion and RAW stacking.

The new RC Pro 2 is being launched alongside the new drone (Image credit: DJI)

The big change for drone users is the ability to roll the camera – or to have the drone create shots featuring a dramatic roll effect. Directors can get obliques – or 'Dutch angles' – straight from the drone without digital effects.

The main camera supports Hasselblad Natural Color Solution (HNCS) and features an aperture with f/2.0 to f/11. It can shoot video at 6K – 6016 x 3384 at up to 60fps, too. The other cameras are limited to 4K 120fps and 4K 100fps, respectively.

Stills can be caught at 25MP or 100MP (the camera also boasts a simulated long exposure capability).

The Mavic 4 Pro's takeoff weight is 1063g (2.34 pounds), putting this comfortably in the pro category. The device is being sold in two variants, with either 64GB of internal storage or 512GB, and it is capable of downloading content when powered down and folded up.

Only the 512GB version supports H.264 ALL-I recording – making it seem like this may be a replacement for the Mavic 3 Pro Cine even though that drone had 1TB storage and cost even more. The ALL-I recording format makes every frame an I-frame (independent frame, or 'key' frame). These are easier to edit with, and smoother to play back, but of course with less compression are larger files. (H.265 uses up to 180 Mbps on the Mavic 4 Pro, while the H.264 ALL-I mode records at 1200 Mbps)

(Image credit: DJI)

The drone also launches alongside a new parallel charging hub which can squeeze up to 240W of power into three batteries at once, or charge one in 50 minutes, around the same time it lasts in flight.

As. I wrote this, US pricing was yet to be settled, but UK and Australian pricing was set:

🇺🇸 $TBC

🇬🇧 £1,879 | Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2: £2,459 | 512GB Creator Combo with DJI RC Pro 2: £3,209 (DJI RC Pro 2 alone £879)

🇦🇺 AU$ 3,099 | Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2: AU$4,039 | 512GB Creator Combo with DJI RC Pro 2: AU$5,359 (DJI RC Pro 2 alone AU$1,529)