DJI Avata drone combo drops to its best-ever price

DJI Avata Explorer Combo is just $759 with goggles!
(Image credit: Future)
If you have always wanted to take to the skies and capture amazing FPV video content with one of the best camera drones on the market, well now might just be your chance. That's because we have noticed that the DJI Avata Explorer Combo with Integra Goggles kit has now dropped to the lowest price ever - just $759 at Amazon.
The Explorer bundle includes the Integra goggles, providing a captivating drone cockpit experience, despite being the more affordable option, these goggles feature OLED displays and exude a premium quality unmatched by many other FPV goggles on the market.
The Avata was even liked by our resident drone expert Adam Juniper when reviewing the DJI Avata he said: "It’s easy to love the robust (I checked!) DJI Avata, which makes the joys of FPV flight something accessible."
So whether your a seasoned drone professional or a total beginner looking to take their first steps into FPV drones, the DJI Avata is the perfect choice from the leading name in drones - and significantly cheaper than the more recent DJI Avata 2!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.