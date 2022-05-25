Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens is back in black... and silver graphite

Photographers who enjoy the dreamlike Lomography look will be pleased to hear that the Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens is back out in two new sleek black and silver color ways – or "Onyx Black" and "Silver Graphite" aluminium, if we're being completely accurate.

The Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens was first launched in 2016, and with a design inspired by the iconic 19th-century optical optical design of Daguerre and Chevalier, it was available in a brass or black-painted brass option. These two new finishes are made from anodized aluminum, and appear more subdued in nature, perhaps so that they pair seamlessly with today's analogue and DSLR cameras.

Getting into the specifications, the lens has a fixed focal distance of 64 mm, close focusing distance of 0.5m, manual focusing ring and the available apertures are limited to f/2.9, f/4, f/5.6, f/8, f/11, f/16. Although it's available for Canon EF or Nikon F mounts, it is also possible to mount it on mirrorless cameras using adapters.

Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens Aluminium (Image credit: Lomography)

The visuals that you get from a Lomography Art lens (see sample images below) aren't for everyone. There's no mistaking the lomo-look, and the Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens Aluminium is just as good as the original when it comes to creating unique images and videos. This is thanks in part because of the unique aperture plates that come with it to produce the bokeh effects.

Like its predecessor, it's possible to switch the lens between soft or sharp images – depending on your intended effect. Soft focus is possible from apertures below f/4, while razor-sharp results with deep contrasts come from f/5.6 onwards.

(Image credit: Lomography/Matteo Giovinazzo)

(Image credit: Lomography/Brett Allen Smith)

Each lens comes with an array of extra plates, including six Waterhouse Aperture Plates (from f/2.9 to f/16), three Aquarelle and three Lumière Aperture Plates, plus a cleaning cloth, photo book and instruction manual. According to Lomography, "the Lumière aperture plates soak images in a radiant, soft glow – and create delicate dotted backgrounds, enriching depth of field. The Aquarelle aperture plates produce a rich and very textured, painterly effect – comparable to watercolor masterworks!"

Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens Aluminium box contents (Image credit: Lomography)

The Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Aluminium Art Lens is available now for £299 from the Lomography Online Shop (opens in new tab) in the new Black Onyx and Silver Graphite designs, and either Canon EF and Nikon F fit.

