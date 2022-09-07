Daddy's home: here's the 100MP Hasselblad X2D

Business just picked up, as the Hasselblad X2D 100C has just been launched by the Swedish manufacturer – and it's an absolute medium format powerhouse.

Packing a 100MP medium format back-side illuminated image sensor, the X2D delivers 15 stops of dynamic range and native 16-bit color. And we can attest that the images it delivers are absolutely stunning – you can see our first samples in our hands on Hasselblad X2D review (opens in new tab).

It's about more than just image quality, though. Hasselblad has engineered its own in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system that offers 5-axis correction and 7 stops of compensation – a full stop more than its rival, the Fujifilm GFX 100S (opens in new tab).

One of the most exciting features is the fact that the X2D also comes with 1TB of internal storage. This is music to the ears of anyone who forgets to clean their memory cards between shoots, who has forgotten to pack a memory card, or has experienced a memory card failure.

The Hasselblad X2D with Hasselblad XCD 2,5/55V lens (Image credit: James Artaius)

So you know that there is always going to be internal memory to rely on (and it's enough to store about 4,700 RAW files). It also acts as a second memory card, to complement the CFexpress Type B slot, so you've got the redundancy that professionals depend on.

Also music to the ears of anyone who used the Hasselblad X1D or Hasselblad X1D II cameras is the introduction of hybrid phase detect autofocus, with 294 zones affording 89% coverage.

The electronic viewfinder has been dramatically improved from the X1D line, with 5.76 million-dot resolution and 24-bit color delivered by its 0.5-inch OLED screen. And while the rear display is the same 3.6-inch, 2.36 million-dot affair, it now tilts to allow legacy friendly waist-level shooting.

Interestingly, the X2D does not feature any kind of video recording – and there is no plan for it to do so. This is strictly a photography device, and honestly that makes perfect sense to us. While the Fujifilm GFX 100 (opens in new tab) series offers surprisingly competent video, let's be honest – nobody is buying medium format cameras for videography.

The Hasselblad X2D is available now, priced €8,699 (approximately $8,698 / £7,497 / AU$12,790).

