Fujifilm X Half sample gallery: real-world samples from this quirky little compact camera

The brand new Fujifilm X Half has been announced, shrinking the cult-favorite Fujifilm X100VI into a palm-sized digital homage to half-frame film cameras. Weighing only 240g, the retro-styled body keeps the rangefinder aesthetic but targets photographers who value charm over spec-sheet bragging rights.

Inside is a back-illuminated 1-inch sensor that’s been rotated 90° and cropped to a 3:4 ratio, delivering vertically-oriented 17.7MP files ready for social media.

A fixed 10.8mm f/2.8 lens (a 32mm full-frame equivalent) echoes the angle of view of Fujifilm’s QuickSnap disposable cameras, complete with manual aperture and focus rings. However, don’t expect bursts or in-body image stabilization; this camera is about deliberate shooting, not speed.

Fun new features include a "wind" lever that kicks into the new 2-in-1 mode, stitching two vertical frames – or video clips – into a single diptych (a feature of half-frame cameras). Or you can switch into Film Camera mode, which commits you to a virtual roll of 36, 48 or 72 shots before “developing” them in the companion app.

Images are styled to look like film, with 13 of Fujifilm’s classic film simulations to choose from – which sit alongside light leaks, halations and other filters, chosen via its rear sub-screen styled like a traditional film window.

For turning your film into prints, the built-in Instax connectivity means you can print directly from the X Halt to Instax Link digital instant printers.

We are just a few short weeks away from it being in the hands of photographers everywhere, with a June 12 launch and a $849 / £699 / AU$1,349 price tag. But if you are itching to see what the X Half is capable of before you hit preorder, you can check out some of my real-world examples below…

Shot on Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Shot on Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Shot on Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Shot on Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Shot on Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Shot on Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Shot on Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Shot on Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Shot on Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Shot on Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Shot on Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Shot on Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

