Insta360's new X5: The toughest 360-degree camera – and the final nail in GoPro's coffin?

Insta360's announcement of the new X5 360-degree camera is a massive step, not just because it's the company's best yet – but because it propels the company further into the lead in this massively important emerging market.

As an experienced 360-degree camera expert, Insta360 has allowed me a sneak peak, and you can read my thoughts in a full Insta360 X5 review.

The X5 brings bigger imaging sensors for better low light, more rugged design, and new "Triple AI Chip" smarts which, in practical terms, means AI can identify events for quicker auto editing and 'PureVideo' can deliver improved output in low light (that's ontop of the 144% bigger imaging sensors).

(Image credit: Insta360)

Feature highlights of the new model are:

1/1.28-inch image sensors – 144% larger seonsr size compared to the X3 and X4

140% more computing power

"The Toughest 360° Camera Ever" with replaceable lenses

8K 360 degree video – the same as the X4

5.7K HDR video at 60fps – double the frame rate

Improved wind guard and noise reduction

Longer battery life (up to 185 mins in 5.7K in 'endurance mode')

15m (49ft) waterproof without a dive case – beating the 10m waterproof of the X4

The X5 camera works with both Insta360's magnetic clip mount and the screw mount. (Image credit: Insta360)

For industry watchers like me, though, what is really interesting is the position that this release leaves GoPro. The company made a move into 360-degree cameras way back in 2019, but ceded ground to Insta360. Since then, shareholders have been repeatedly promised there will be a new higher-spec camera but there has been nothing but a minor revision to the ageing original.

Pricing and availability

The Insta360 X5 Standard Version is available immediately from Amazon and Insta360's direct retail at $549.99 / £519.99 / AU$929.99. The US price represents a $50 increase from the previous version. There is also an Essentials Bundle including 'Extra Battery, Utility Fast Charge Case, 114cm Invisible Selfie Stick, Standard Lens Guards, Lens Cap, Carry Case' which will set you back $659.99 / £609.99 / AU$1109.99.

The Premium Lens Guards, are $34.99 / £34.99 / AU$63.99 while the new Bullet Time Selfie Stick 2.0 (mentioned in my review) is $54.99 / £54.99 / AU$96.99.

