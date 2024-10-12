Crucial firmware fixes Leica M11 freeze-on-startup issue

The update, version 2.1.3, fixes a rare but frustrating problem where the camera freezes on startup, plus a couple of other bug fixes and stability enhancements. It follows hot on the heels of update 2.1.2, which was only released in August 2024 (if you haven't already applied that then the latest update contains those fixes too).
Leica says the update fixes the following problems:
Startup behavior: Occasionally occurring startup freezes were remedied.
Shoot alignment: Rotation errors for some shots will no longer occur.
Overexposure: Some rare overexposure errors due to faulty metering were remedied.
Stability: The firmware has undergone various bug fixes and is now more stable and reliable.
To find which version of the firmware your M11 is running, select Camera Information in the main menu. There are two options for installing firmware updates – via the Leica Fotos app or directly via the camera menu.
Via the Leica Fotos app: Users can easily update their camera firmware through the Leica Fotos app, which allows for seamless integration and ensures that photographers can keep their equipment up-to-date effortlessly.
Directly through the camera menu: Alternatively, the firmware can be installed directly through the camera's menu. Users need to navigate to the 'Camera Information' section, select 'Camera Firmware Version' and follow the prompts to initiate the update.
Before attempting the firmware update, you should fully charge the battery and remove any previous firmware files from the memory card.
Download the latest firmware version onto your computer – there's a separate file for each M11 variant, so ensure you download the correct one. It's also a good idea to download the Leica M-Family release notes PDF, which contains detailed instructions. Then copy the firmware onto the main directory of the memory card, pop it into the camera and turn it on.
For M11, M11-P and M11 Monochrom cameras, select Camera Information in the main menu, then select Camera Firmware Version followed by Firmware Update. Check the version information and select Yes. When the prompt 'Do you want to save profiles on SD card?' appears, select Yes and the update will begin and the lower Status LED will flash. Once done, the camera will restart. Leica recommends reverting to factory settings after the update.
The process is different on the M11-D, as this minimalist camera has no rear LCD. Once you've inserted the memory card containing the firmware, you need to press and hold the function button before switching the camera on. The Status and Self-timer LEDs will flash red to indicate the firmware is being updated, and 'UP' will be displayed in the viewfinder.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.