Crucial firmware fixes Leica M11 freeze-on-startup issue

New firmware for the Leica M11 family fixes freezing issue, along with a shot rotation error and overexposure fault, plus other errors

Leica M11-D
Leica won't start up properly? It's time to update your firmware… (Image credit: Leica)

Leica has released a new firmware update for its upmarket M11-series of rangefinder cameras, the Leica M11, Leica M11-P, Leica M11 Monochrom and only-just-released Leica M11-D.

The update, version 2.1.3, fixes a rare but frustrating problem where the camera freezes on startup, plus a couple of other bug fixes and stability enhancements. It follows hot on the heels of update 2.1.2, which was only released in August 2024 (if you haven't already applied that then the latest update contains those fixes too).

