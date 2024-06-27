My dreams of owning a Leica M11-D are put on hold as launch is delayed AGAIN!

By
published

The Leica M11-D launch has been put back, and my dreams of owning will have to remain dreams for a few more months

Leica M10-D held in man's hands
Leica M10-D (Image credit: Future)

If you’ve ever yearned for the authentic “shooting film” experience on a digital camera, you might have tried every trick in the book. Perhaps you’ve limited your shots to a mere 24 or 36, used a low-capacity SD card, or even opted to shoot exclusively in black-and-white to capture that nostalgic essence. 

But there’s one camera that has consistently stood out to me as the epitome of this hybrid experience—a camera that balances a digital workflow with the soul of an old film camera: the Leica M10-D. Now the rumor mills have been turning and it looks like the Leica M11-D will be coming – but we have now read that the launch is delayed yet again.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles