Much-needed firmware fix for Leica M11 series cameras

Those lucky photographers out there who are currently using one of the best Leica cameras on the market can rejoice, as Leica has announced a significant firmware update for its prestigious M11 series cameras, including the Leica M11, Leica M11-P, and Leica M11 Monochrom.

This update, version 2.1.2, brings essential bug fixes, stability enhancements and performance optimizations to these flagship models, improving their overall reliability and functionality.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

The update addresses occasional system errors encountered during various operations, such as lens changes, single-frame shooting and continuous shooting with Content Credentials (CAI). These improvements are designed to offer a smoother and more reliable shooting experience.

Leica has also identified potential issues with UHS-I SD cards that may cause technical difficulties. Although a comprehensive solution for these cards is planned for a future update, users are currently advised to use UHS-II SD cards for optimal performance and to avoid potential issues.

Despite the significant improvements, Leica acknowledges that the camera activation process may occasionally experience delays. Users are advised to be patient as the company continues to refine the firmware.

Leica provides two convenient methods for installing the firmware update:

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Via the Leica Fotos app:

Users can easily update their camera firmware through the Leica Fotos app, which allows for seamless integration and ensures that photographers can keep their equipment up-to-date effortlessly.



Directly through the camera menu:

Alternatively, the firmware can be installed directly through the camera's menu. Users need to navigate to the 'Camera Information' section, select 'Camera Firmware Version' and follow the prompts to initiate the update.

Leica emphasizes the importance of not interrupting the firmware update process to prevent serious and irreparable damage to the camera. To ensure a smooth update, users should:

Fully charge the camera's battery

Ensure the memory card is properly inserted

Keep the camera powered on throughout the update process

Avoid removing the lens during the update

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Leica's firmware updates reflect the company's dedication to ongoing improvement and optimization of its cameras. By providing these updates, Leica ensures that photographers have access to the latest enhancements and features, even after their initial purchase – and hopefully, it will stop known issues of "freezing" to the M11-series.

Registered users will be notified of future updates, and those using the Leica Fotos app will also receive automatic notifications.

For more information on the firmware update and to download the latest version, visit the Leica Support page. Leica Camera AG continues to uphold its reputation for precision engineering and exceptional quality.

