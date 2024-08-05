Much-needed firmware fix for Leica M11 series cameras

This update, version 2.1.2, brings essential bug fixes, stability enhancements and performance optimizations to these flagship models, improving their overall reliability and functionality.
The update addresses occasional system errors encountered during various operations, such as lens changes, single-frame shooting and continuous shooting with Content Credentials (CAI). These improvements are designed to offer a smoother and more reliable shooting experience.
Leica has also identified potential issues with UHS-I SD cards that may cause technical difficulties. Although a comprehensive solution for these cards is planned for a future update, users are currently advised to use UHS-II SD cards for optimal performance and to avoid potential issues.
Despite the significant improvements, Leica acknowledges that the camera activation process may occasionally experience delays. Users are advised to be patient as the company continues to refine the firmware.
Leica provides two convenient methods for installing the firmware update:
Via the Leica Fotos app:
Users can easily update their camera firmware through the Leica Fotos app, which allows for seamless integration and ensures that photographers can keep their equipment up-to-date effortlessly.
Directly through the camera menu:
Alternatively, the firmware can be installed directly through the camera's menu. Users need to navigate to the 'Camera Information' section, select 'Camera Firmware Version' and follow the prompts to initiate the update.
Leica emphasizes the importance of not interrupting the firmware update process to prevent serious and irreparable damage to the camera. To ensure a smooth update, users should:
Fully charge the camera's battery
Ensure the memory card is properly inserted
Keep the camera powered on throughout the update process
Avoid removing the lens during the update
Leica's firmware updates reflect the company's dedication to ongoing improvement and optimization of its cameras. By providing these updates, Leica ensures that photographers have access to the latest enhancements and features, even after their initial purchase – and hopefully, it will stop known issues of "freezing" to the M11-series.
Registered users will be notified of future updates, and those using the Leica Fotos app will also receive automatic notifications.
For more information on the firmware update and to download the latest version, visit the Leica Support page. Leica Camera AG continues to uphold its reputation for precision engineering and exceptional quality.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.