Capture One 22 gets a new Magic Eraser, improved tethering and Cloud Transfer

Capture One 22 gets a significant update, with no headline features as such but a host of worthwhile enhancements and improvements which are sure to please existing users and strengthen Capture One’s appeal as a high-end Lightroom rival.

One of the big changes is behind the scenes, as Capture One 22 adds support for Capture One’s Cloud Transfer system, which will come into its own when the long-awaited Capture One iPad edition is released – it’s currently due ‘later’ in June.

Capture One 22 15.3.0 new features

Apart from the Cloud Transfer support for the iPad edition, this latest Capture One update brings improved tethering tools, a new Magic Eraser for refining Magic Brush masks, an interface refresh and numerous workflow/tool enhancements.

Capture One 22 will now support wireless tethering for current Sony cameras (though not older models, as far as we can see). These include the Sony A7R IV/IVa, Sony A1, Sony A7 IV, Sony A7s III, Sony A7C, Sony FX3, Sony ZV-E10 and Sony A9 II.

You will be able to tether several Sony cameras over a wireless network, and with the same functionality as a regular wired USB connection.

If you’re a Canon shooter, you can now choose where to save images in a tethered shooting session – to a memory, card, computer or both.

The Magic Eraser follows on from Capture One’s Magic Brush, bringing the same fast, auto-masking process to the eraser. This looks like a great way to modify Magic Brush masks, which was previously a tad fiddly, and you can even link the brush settings for both.

The Capture One interface has been redesigned to align better with the upcoming iPad edition, and will feature larger icons with text labels (these can be turned off) and rearranged, simplified tool tabs.

Other improvements include the ability to save the crop aspect ratio image-by-image instead of globally, smoother image rotation on the Mac, semi-automatic keystone correction as Capture One looks for lines to align with first and a guided tour for new users.

Finally, Capture One 22 15.3.0 adds RAW support for the Canon EOS M50 Mark II and Canon EOS R5C, plus lens correction profiles for the Canon RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM, Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Canon RF 800mm F5.6L IS USM and Canon RF 1200mm F8L IS USM.

Capture One 22 costs $299 for a perpetual license and $159 as an upgrade from a previous version. It’s also available on subscription, starting at $20 per month.

