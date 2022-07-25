Canon turns speed dial to 195fps with latest R system firmware

Canon has announced new firmware updates for its EOS R system in response to feedback and requests from photographers, which will introduce impressive speed and endurance to the Canon EOS R3, R5 and R6 cameras.

Firmware updates come out all the time, so why should you be excited about these? Well, the Canon EOS R3 firmware v1.20 sets new heights for high speed shooting, allowing up to 195fps JPG images to be captured continuously.

The Canon EOS R5 firmware v1.60 extends video recording times thanks to an Auto Power Off Temperature feature, and the Canon EOS R6 firmware v1.60 now allows crop ratios to be assigned to a custom button, speeding up workflows so that you can spend more time shooting and less time editing.

The Canon EOS R3 is already a remarkable sports camera, and the v1.20 firmware update improves its speedy specs. If photographers use the custom high-speed continuous shooting setting, they'll now get frame rates from 30fps up to 195fps – that's at full resolution in a JPEG, HEIF or RAW format.

Another result of this firmware update is that the Canon EOS R3 will offer Full HD movies for slow-motion capture at 240p, for frame rate speeds that have previously only been available on dedicated video cameras.

Cloud RAW Image Processing will now be available in the EOS R3, too, a feature that was previously launches on the Canon EOS R7. This processing applies sophisticated deep learning to the image, and can improve elements such as resolution and sharpness

The latest Canon EOS R3 improvement is the ability to assign crop ratios to a custom button on the Canon EOS R3. Cropping the image effectively acts as a built-in extender, enabling photographers to zoom in on newsworthy moments even if they don't have the right lenses to hand.

In all, this new firmware update really makes the Canon EOS R3 an even more appealing camera to sports or wildlife photographers, offering lightening-fast image capture and slow-motion picture to make the nearly a new camera, let alone a firmware update!

Vloggers have previously complained that the edges of videos taken in selfie mode would shake when taken with an ultra-wide lens. To combat this, the Canon EOS R3, EOS R5 and EOS R6 now include wobble correction within the Digital Movie IS function. Wondering if the Canon EOS R5 vs R6 is for you?

The v1.60 firmware for the EOS R5 will also bring a popular feature of the EOS R3 to the EOS R5 – Auto Power Off Temperature – which (depending on conditions) enables longer recording times to be achieved.