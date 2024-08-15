Canon EOS R5 drops to new low price

By
published

Save £639 - with the need for cashback shenanigans

Canon EOS R5 deal
If you're looking to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market then now is a great time to take the plunge and grab the Canon EOS R5 at its lowest-ever price online at just  £3,009.97 at Currys. It is the best price we have ever seen for this former flagship without the need to go through the process of applying for cashback (and there are no current Canon cashback schemes running).

If you're looking for a great mirrorless camera that can capture 45MP stills and amazing 8K video then they don't get much better than the Canon EOS R5 - now at its lowest-ever online price, and without any need for voucher codes or cashback!

