Canon EOS R3 gets huge $500 price drop in Presidents' Day camera deal

By Sebastian Oakley
published

$4,499 for Canon EOS R3 - get it while it's at its lowest-ever price (and you'll get a nice bonus gift too)

If you are looking for one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, then have I got a deal for you!

You can now grab the Canon EOS R3. Canon's latest and greatest professional camera with a cool $500 discount at either Adorama or B&H for just $4,499 - but that's not all, Adorma has sweetened the deal and you can get a free accessory bundle that includes a memory card, spare battery, and backpack

One of the standout features of the R3 is its 24.1MP stacked sensor, which boasts lightning-fast readout speeds to minimize rolling shutter distortion. This is particularly beneficial for fast continuous shooting and video recording. 

The Canon EOS R3 offers impressive speed, supporting up to 30fps continuous shooting with its electronic shutter. Additionally, it allows 6K60p RAW and 4K 120p video recording, making this the ultimate tool for pretty much everything - now with a cool $500 making it the cheapest it has EVER been!

