Canon celebrates 10 years of empowering African youth with the Miraisha program

The program focuses on delivering job opportunities and future livelihoods to young people across Africa

(Source: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) | 6 hours ago)

Canon is celebrating the 10-year milestone of its Miraisha program, which creates job opportunities in Africa by providing workshops for photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and print business owners. 

Aligning with Canon’s brand philosophy of Kyosei, which means living and working together for the common good, the name ‘Miraisha’ is a fusion of Japanese and Swahili: Mirai, meaning ‘future’ in Japanese, and Maisha meaning ‘livelihood’ in Swahili.

