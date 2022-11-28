If you've been searching for Apple Pencil 1st Gen Cyber Monday deals, we've got news for you: right now the 2nd Gen version is a much better buy, as its price has been slashed and it is now cheaper than the original version!

That's right, you can currently purchase the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen for just $89 (opens in new tab) – that's a $40 saving on its $129 suggested retail price, making it 20 bucks more affordable than the $99 1st Gen Pencil!

At $89, the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is also the lowest price it has ever been. So, if you've been waiting for the right time to buy one, trust us – that time is now!

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) | was $129 | $89 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $40 With this sensational Cyber Monday saving, not only is the 2nd Gen Pencil the lowest price it's ever been – it's even cheaper than the original 1st Gen Pencil!

US DEAL

Here's the verdict on the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen from our sister site, Creative Bloq (opens in new tab):

"If you're a digital artist with the cash to spare, the Apple Pencil 2 marks a vast improvement on the original, and its usefulness is only increasing with each iPadOS update. The digital drawing experience is second-to-none, and design improvements such as magnetic charging mean it's more convenient than ever to reach for the Pencil.

"Response time is super-fast, and when drawing on the laminated display of the iPad Air and iPad Pro, it's almost like drawing directly onto paper. And with drawing apps like Procreate offering countless brushes and customization tools, the Apple Pencil 2 is suited to almost any drawing or painting style.

"And non-artists can certainly get their money's worth from the Apple Pencil 2. With tools such as Scribble, it's fantastic for handwriting and note-taking, and any task that requires precision (such as photo or video editing) will certainly benefit from the stylus."