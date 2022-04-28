Amazon Prime Day 2022: what we know and what deals do we expect?

Amazon's two-day Prime Day has become one of the biggest sales in the retail calendar. The dates for Prime Day 2022 have yet to be announced - and we don't expect to be told officially until around two weeks before the event. But we are expecting this year's event to take place in late June or early July.

Last year, Prime Day took on June 21 and 22 - following the 2000 Prime Day having been postponed to October due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the first five Prime Days (which started back in 2015) have taken place in July - hence our prediction that Amazon will either go for similar dates as last year, or go back to its traditional timing for its eighth outing. And once again we expect this to run for two whole days (usually a Monday and Tuesday).

This 48-hour marathon of camera deals will see a series of discounts on a wide variety of photographic products, including cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and more. You'll also find some of the best laptops, best camera phones and best tablets on sale too.

Amazon Prime Day always brings big discounts on Amazon's own products, including Blink, Ring, Echo, Kindle and Fire TV – so make sure to keep a keen eye out for a spectacular deal on these tech products.

With consumers having to wait until November for Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect way to get the shiny new camera product you've been eyeing up for a great discount. However, remember that Prime Day 2022 will only be open to Amazon Prime members, so make sure to sign up for a membership if you haven't already.

We expect the Prime Day 2022 event to last for 48 hours in each region, finishing on Tuesday at midnight local time. However, not all of the deals go live at the same time, with some only going live a few hours before Prime Day ends.

In fact, we often find that the best deals can sell out within a matter of minutes – especially when you get a particularly good Amazon Lightning deal. This means that if you spy a good deal, it's definitely worth picking it up as soon as possible before it sells out.

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you might be disappointed to learn that you won't be able to access the Prime Day event. However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities.

Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over. If you sign up now, you'll be well within the cancellation period once Prime Day has finished.

Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in Amazon Prime Day – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

