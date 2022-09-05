5 talks and demos that I'm most excited about at The Photography and Video Show 2022

The Photography and Video Show 2022 opens its doors in just over 2 weeks! Hosted at the NEC in Birmingham, UK from September 17-20 2022, this event is an absolute must-attend for photographers, videographers, and content creators whether you're new to the field, a student, or a professional trader.

Aside from the show-exclusive discounts, new equipment to test from major brands exhibiting at stalls, gear advice, and live demos - the speaker line-up and talks from the pros are the bread and butter of the show, and definitely not to be missed.

We recently reported last week that Canon has finally announced its full speaker line-up (opens in new tab) and revealed which of its photographers / Canon Ambassadors we can expect to hear from representing on the Main Stage throughout the show. Most anticipated was the announcement of a live wedding photography demonstration led by internationally acclaimed and award-winning, Sanjay Jogia.

But what other talks and panels have us the most excited? It's important to plan your time and schedule ahead before attending The Photography and Video Show 2022 (opens in new tab) to ensure that you don't miss any of the best and most informative talks to benefit your business and practice as a photographer or content creator.

Take a look at the full program (opens in new tab) online of scheduled talks, demos, and masterclasses to see what might appeal to your own specific areas of interest - but if you're a little indecisive or there's too much on offer, keep reading to discover our top suggestions on which sessions you really won't want to miss.

Note: All talks at The Photography and Video Show 2022 are free to attend, included in the entry price - with the exception of the Masterclass and Super Stage sessions.

1. Start your vlogging journey (opens in new tab) - DCW's very own James Artaius and Hannah Rooke!

Of course, the first talk we're going to recommend to you is our own, forgive the self-promo for a second, and let me explain why you won't want to miss this. Taking place on the Creator Stage on the second day of the show, 18 September, from 11 am - 11:30 am, this presentation from Digital Camera World's editor James Artaius (opens in new tab) and our staff writer, Hannah Rooke (opens in new tab), will teach you how to get started on your vlogging adventures.

James has many many years of vlogging expertise under his belt and paired with Hannah's in-depth understanding of cameras from her time working at Wex, you're in the best hands to learn the best place to start in beginning the journey of becoming a vlogger! (That's video-blogger for those unfamiliar).

2. Take your smartphone photography to the next level - (opens in new tab) Jo Bradford

Taking place on the opening day of the show, September 17, and scheduled for 4 pm-4:40 pm at the On Location Stage will be a talk from renowned photographer Jo Bradford full of inspirational ideas on how to improve your smartphone photography.

Jo is pretty much an expert when it comes to creatively pushing your smartphone to its limit, and her latest book Smart Photos (opens in new tab) is exceptional at demonstrating how our smart devices are capable of much more than we give them credit for.

Whether or not you're a smartphone shooter, or prefer to use a "proper" camera for your craft, this talk will undoubtedly be an eye-opener in searching for creative elements and angles that already exist around us, without the need for advanced settings in-camera to get the job done.

3. Tackling the climate crisis with creativity (opens in new tab) - Jack Harries (Paid entry)

Filmmaker Jack Harries found viral fame with his popular YouTube channel, JacksGap, launched in 2011 with his twin brother Finn Harries. The duo amassed nearly 200 million views with the channel that has since been rebranded to just "Jack Harries". The filmmaker will be giving a talk on the Super Stage on 18 September scheduled from 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm, where he will discuss his journey of working to aid the climate change crisis currently facing our planet.

Jack has previously covered COP26, interviewed the likes of David Attenborough and Obama, and worked alongside Netflix and the WWF, using his storytelling skills and social media platform to highlight the issues he feels most passionate about.

4. Adding oomph to your pet portraits (opens in new tab) - Jess McGovern

Taking place on the third day of The Photography and Video Show, September 19 from 11:15 am - 11:45 am in the Editing & Post Production Theatre, you can catch phenomenal pet photographer, Jess McGovern. As a photographer looking to up my game in this area, there's no way I'm missing this tutorial from Jess where she plans to demonstrate how dodging and burning techniques in Photoshop can bring a pet portrait to life.

Jess is a multi-award-winning portrait photographer, as well as the organizer of The TOG Awards (opens in new tab) international photography competition, and owner of online and in-person training courses at That Photography Spot (opens in new tab).

Jess will also be hosting a demonstration on the Photo Live Stage on September 20, from 1 pm-1:30 pm - joined by her canine friends for the Perfect Pet Portraiture (opens in new tab)!

5. What you need to know about same-sex and alternative weddings (opens in new tab) - Emma Joanne

On the final day of The Photography and Video Show on September 20, from 3 pm - 3:40 pm at the Behind The Lens Theatre, you can discover how to expand your client base to be inclusive of same-sex and alternative couple weddings, with a talk from expert Emma Joanne.

What are the key differences when working with same-sex and alternative wedding couples? Emma Joanne will introduce you to this world and take you through the rhetoric to use, how posing can differ, and how to market to and book this type of client in the appropriate manner.

Everybody loves a good wedding, and as a photographer, I think it's extremely important that my practice is a safe space and inclusive of everyone, no matter who they choose to love or how they may identify. If you aren't open to booking queer or alternative clients in 2022, then you might need to have a word with yourself and re-adjust your business ideals. This is where Emma can help!

The 2022 show opening hours are:

10:00 - 17:00 - Saturday, 17 September

10:00 - 17:00 - Sunday, 18 September

10:00 - 17:00 - Monday, 19 September

10:00 - 17:00 - Tuesday, 20 September

Visit the official The Photography Show (opens in new tab) website for more information and to purchase tickets. Professionals, filmmakers, content creators and image-making industry representatives can apply for FREE entry to the show (opens in new tab).

