Smart Photos is a new book from expert smartphone photographer Jo Bradford

Become an accomplished smartphone photographer while feeding your creativity with this latest tutorial and inspiration book from Jo Bradford. An industry leading voice in the world of smartphone photography, Jo is also the author of bestselling guide: Smartphone, Smart Photography.

Her latest book, Smart Photos, is designed to be both an informative guide and source of inspiration for those looking to up their phone photography game with one of the best camera phones (opens in new tab), revealing exactly what your smartphone camera is capable of.

Jo Bradford is a teacher and educator as well as author, and delivers masterclasses for the Royal Photographic Society, while running photo workshops and creativity courses all over the world. She is also an associate lecturer on the BA Marine and Natural History Photography degree at Falmouth University, so it's pretty safe to assume that Jo knows exactly what she's talking about.

(Image credit: Jo Bradford / Smart Photos)

(opens in new tab)

If this weren't enough, Jo is also the owner and director of Green Island Studios (opens in new tab), an off-grid photographic studio and bespoke analogue darkroom space based at a stunning hilltop location with panoramic views across the Dartmoor National Park, UK.

It is here that Jo has developed a unique collection of workshops and courses in smartphone photography, ranging from beginner’s sessions to masterclasses that she delivers from the studio.

(Image credit: Jo Bradford / Smart Photos)

(opens in new tab)

"In 2015 I developed a love of smartphone photography while undertaking the year long photo-a-day project, A Love Letter to Dartmoor in 365 Photos." Jo states on her website.

"This led to my bestselling book (opens in new tab) about mobile platform photography being published in 2018. I am now considered a leading authority in this fast growing and dynamic field of photography."

(Image credit: Jo Bradford / Smart Photos)

(opens in new tab)

A camera phone is something we almost always have on us, but often we struggle to use them properly, feeling like we don’t have the time, space or inclination to dedicate to it. In Smart Photos, Jo supplies a collection of practical exercises that allow you to master the features on your smartphone camera to take incredible images and also help you to easily reconnect with your creative side.

(Image credit: Jo Bradford / Smart Photos)

(opens in new tab)

Through encouraging the reader to try something different with the phone camera, and seek out creative opportunities – from light painting to collaging, image stacking to time-lapse landscapes – soon you will once again feel the satisfaction of thinking and acting creatively, with the added benefit of taking you from a snapper to an accomplished smartphone photographer with visual literacy.

(Image credit: Jo Bradford / Smart Photos)

(opens in new tab)

An advocate of using photography as a creative tool for social, cultural and environmental change, Jo's studio space is committed to greening the photographic arts practice. It does so by using eco print processing methods, composting all of its organic waste, and avoiding the use of high energy consumption devices such as air conditioning units and electric heating systems.

23rd August 2022 | White Lion Publishing | £12.99 / $TBC | Paperback

Read more:

Best lenses for iPhone and Android camera phones

(opens in new tab)Best iPhone for photography

(opens in new tab)12 essential mobile photography tips

(opens in new tab)Best budget camera phone

(opens in new tab)Best Oppo phones (opens in new tab)

Best camera for TikTok (opens in new tab)

Best Xiaomi phone

(opens in new tab)Is phone photography REAL photography? A day in the life of pro shooter Mike Kus (opens in new tab)