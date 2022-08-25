5 reasons why The Photography Show is THE best show for pros!

It's the time of year that creatives (in the UK at least) wait for – The Photography and Video Show 2022 opens its doors at the NEC in September. You can learn all the pro secrets that will improve your business not only as a photographer, but also as a filmmaker or content creator.

The Photography Show (opens in new tab) 2022 has been designed for every level, from beginners starting out through to pros. In this multi-media and fast-paced industry it has never been more important to expand your knowledge and skills to stand out from the crowd. And as a seasoned professional, it can be difficult to find new and eye-opening information about the creative industry.

At this Show, pros will be surprised by innovative and exclusive perspectives. Don’t miss the chance to gain in-depth guidance in business strategies while being inspired by the biggest names in still and motion content creation. Get first-hand information about the newest kit and the best professional cameras (opens in new tab), exclusive show deals and the chance to connect with potential future clients.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Masterclass sessions

Book into one of the numerous pro masterclasses to profit from up-to-date business strategies as newcomers or experts. Learn how to start a photography business, make a full-time income and successfully gain customers. Plus, get information on evaluating your business to make more money, and receive top tax tips and info on how to up your income in various ways.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Incredible deals on kit

With over 250 brands present, you will discover the newest kit and innovations to upgrade your gear with special discounts. On the show floor products are demonstrated and can be tested right away. Exhibitors will answer your questions and give technical advice on how to achieve extraordinary results with the use of brand new products.

(Image credit: Future)

3. The Super Stage

Get inspired through talks from award-winning photographers and filmmakers about taking your photography business to the next level. Gain an insight into the work of outstanding creators and learn about their remarkable success stories. Experience new perspectives on how to optimize your workflow so it’s the best possible, and profit from enlightening tips.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Pro lounge

In Hall 3 you can relax in a comfortable, quieter area. Grab a coffee and use the chance to connect with other pros. Get networking and build up new contacts with photographers and filmmakers to share experiences, information and new inspirations. The exchange is important for expanding your reach, while having fun in the process!

(Image credit: Future)

5. Creator stage

CreatorCon is making its debut in 2022. It is not a secret how important online platforms are for photography businesses. The newest addition to the Show is bringing you insights about generating more reach through creative ideas on social media. Take this chance to collect some tips for online strategies and how to optimize online content for your personal brand.

The Photography Show and The Video Show are returning to the NEC in Birmingham, UK, between 17-20 September 2022 and tickets are now on sale (opens in new tab). Professional photographers, filmmakers, content creators and image-making industry representatives can apply for FREE entry to the show (opens in new tab).