5 amazing Verizon deals you simply won't believe exist… including FREE flagships!

Getting the best deals on the best camera phones on the market always makes you feel good inside – and now you can feel even better with these five deals from Verizon that you simply won't believe exist. I am talking about getting flagship devices for FREE!
We've rounded up the best five Verizon deals into an easy to navigate list below, complete with our recommendations for saving some of your hard-earned cash. Regardless of whether you're looking for a super-cheap Android device, one of the best iPhones for photography, or the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 devices, you'll easily be able to contrast and compare with this page – and find the right device for you.
Apple iPhone 13| $10/mo with new unlimited line
SAVE $449.99 – No trade-in need
The first ever discount on the iPhone 13 that doesn't need a trade-in. Simply pick up Apple's latest flagship device with a new line on an eligible unlimited plan, and Verizon will cut your monthly price all the way down to $10 per month – a total saving of $439.99. This is a fantastic and easily accessible promotion that shouldn't be missed
Google Pixel 6|Free with new unlimited line
SAVE $699 + earn $1,000 gift card for new customers
Right now, Verizon is giving this device (worth $699 upfront) away for absolutely free when you pick one up with a new line on an eligible unlimited data plan. Considering you needed to trade in a device to get such a good deal before, this is an absolutely stellar bargain in our eyes.
Samsung S22 |BOGO or SAVE $800 + earn $1,000 with switch to Verizon
Choose between the carrier's 'buy-one get-one' promo or a hefty trade-in rebate on a single device – both of which are eligible with a new unlimited data line. New customers can also get a handy $1,000 gift card to pay off any termination fees, while existing customers can opt to trade-in for a discount of up to $700.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max with new unlimited line
SAVE up to $1,000 with trade-in
The iPhone 13 Pro Max also receives amazing deals, as with the standard 13 Pro. You can choose between the carrier's 'BOGO' promo for a multi-line discount, or a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 for a discount on a single device. In our eyes, the trade-in is going to be the best option for most users, although both are fine options.
Apple iPhone 12 | Free with new unlimited data line
SAVE $679
Quite possibly the best Verizon iPhone deal on the entire site! No trade-ins are needed to bag the 2020 flagship iPhone 12 free of charge at the carrier right now, only a new line on an unlimited plan. Note, if you're switching over from another carrier you'll get an additional gift card of up to $1,000 in value too.
