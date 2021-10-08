Verizon double deal gets you two iPhone 12 cellphones for the price of one!

The best Black Friday camera deals are still a good few weeks off – but this weekend offer from Verizon is hard to ignore, if you are looking to get yourself a new smartphone. With the iPhone 13 Pro and its siblings now in town, there are now some great discounts on the older, but still extremely capable iPhone 12. But this deal is special as it essentially gets you not one, but two, iPhone 12 handsets for the price of one!

Verizon explains that this means that you save $699.95 (the full retail price of 64GB model). You get to choose the colors of your handsets, and pick the storage capacity you want - and can choose from a number of Verizon's Unlimited airtime plans. You also get to choose whether you want to pay for your pair of iPhone 12s over 24 or 36 months. The only major catch is that you need to act fast, as this deal is only available until Monday.

iPhone 12 | Buy One Get One Free | save $699.99

Get two iPhone 12 smartphones for price of one, with this Verizon deal that saves you $699.99. One of the handsets can be an upgrade to an existing account - but the second needs to be a new line.

Offer ends Monday 11 October 2021View Deal

The iPhone 12 offers a lot for everyday enthusiasts and more seasoned photographers thanks to its ultra wide f/2.4 camera and its main f/1.6 camera. Unlike Pro models, there is no dedicated telephoto camera, but you can still crop in using a digital zoom of up to 5x.

There are now six colors to chose from (buying the Red model contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID‑19), and also you'll need to decide what internal storage you require before you make your purchase (pick from 64GB, 128GB or 256GB).

