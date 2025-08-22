Leather bags tend to develop a patina that makes them look better with time, not worse. I feel like leather is a longstanding classic look, which is why my small leather camera bag that I have is where I stash my retro film camera.

The biggest problem that I have with leather? The bags tend to be among the most expensive options.

But Friday and Saturday only, B&H has two leather Ona bags discounted by $100, putting the price at $199 for the compact Ona Bowery bag and $299 for the Ona Brixton that fits both camera, lenses, and a laptop for $299. The short-term deals are for the root-beer colorway and are valid only for Friday, August 22, and Saturday, August 23, ending at midnight EST.

These two bags are a larger version of the Ona leather bag that I’ve used for years (mine is the Bond Street). Between the leather and the metal hardware, the bag looks just as lovely as the day that I pulled it out of the box. I love the look and feel of the bag, and it’s my go-to when I just need a camera and a lens. The classic leather look also makes it a bag that doesn't advertise that it's hiding expensive camera gear inside.

The Ona Bowery fits a mirrorless camera and 1-2 lenses. The messenger-style bag and metal clasp keep gear secure but quick to access, and there are smaller pockets at the front and side for stashing things like a phone or pair of sunglasses.

Ona Bowery: was $299 now $199 at BHPhoto The Ona Bowery is a leather messenger bag that fits a mirrorless camera and one to two lenses. Made with Italian-tanned leather and metal hardware, it's a luxury bag, but a $100 discount makes the bag available at less of a luxury price.

The Ona Brixton is the larger of the two bags and holds a larger camera and up to three lenses with four padded dividers. The messenger bag also has a laptop sleeve that accommodates up to a 13-inch device. Like the Bowery (and my own Ona bag), there are accessory pockets at the front and sides. The larger bag uses two metal clasps to close rather than one, and the shoulder strap includes additional padding for the added weight, which, like the rest of the bag, is also made with Italian-tanned leather.

The B&H Deal Zone discount on the Ona Bowery and Ona Brixton ends at midnight EST on Saturday, August 23.

