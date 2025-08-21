This frame is so powerful, it pulls you in – and it just won Black and White Photographer of the Year
Images that prove monochrome photography is the medium for emotion and storytelling, let's explore this year's winners of the Black and White Photo Awards
In a world saturated with color, black and white photography cuts through the noise with raw emotion, honest storytelling, and striking simplicity. Stripped of distraction, these images force us to focus – on light, contrast, texture, and message. And this year's winners of the Black and White Photo Awards are a masterclass in that visual power.
The 2025 category winners span architecture, nature, landscape, street, portrait, and more. At the heart of the competition stands the newly crowned Black and White Photographer of the Year, along with the Runner-up, and two special Awards.
Now, let's take a look at the monochrome frames that deliver striking depth, storytelling and uncover the stories behind the frames. For the full gallery and more insights, visit the Black and White Photo Awards website.
Black and White Photographer of the Year
The Kingdom of Flies by João Coelho
Rarely does an image make you feel like you're truly part of the scene – but this photography by João achieves just that. At first glance, it evokes a post-apocalyptic vision, yet it reveals the stark reality of survival. Through powerful social commentary, the photograph moves beyond aesthetics and delivers a profound message about human dignity under siege.
Runner-up Award
Where the Shadows Lie by Mark Seawell
Newly introduced this year, the Runner-up Award goes to an image that dived deep into the interplay of light, shadow, form, and structure. Flickering light seems to dance across textured stone surfaces, revealing fleeting moments of beauty hidden within the shadows. It's a photograph capturing a quiet visual rhythm shaped by contrast and detail.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Special Award for Creativity
Electric Silhouette by Adebayo Rotilu
Adebayo created a striking portrait, lit entirely by laser beams. The futuristic play of light and shadow redefines the limits of portraiture, blending technical mastery with creativity. This award is sponsored by SanDisk.
Special Award Master of Light
No Words by Roberto Corinaldesi
This photograph speaks for itself – you can almost feel it through the frame. Introduced as a new award category this year, supported by Godox, it highlights a powerful portrait of a woman in India, isolated against a black background.
Category Winner: Fauna and Flora
Leopard jump mono by Willem Kruger
Willem's striking image from South Africa's Londolozi Reserve brings a rare moment in wildlife to life through black and white. It captures the split-second tension as a male leopard leaps away after mating, instinctively avoiding the female's claws.
Category Winner: Landscape
The Wedded Rocks by Robert Bolton
Wobert's photograph offers a serene interpretation of Meoto Iwa in Japan, where a sacred rope binds two rocks – symbolizing the connection between heaven and earth. The image carries a quiet, meditative atmosphere. The soft, almost ethereal water suggests a slow shutter speed, used to emphasize stillness and amplify the sense of calm woven into the scene.
You might like...
Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open from August to January, and browse the best photography awards and contests.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.