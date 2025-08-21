This frame is so powerful, it pulls you in – and it just won Black and White Photographer of the Year

In a world saturated with color, black and white photography cuts through the noise with raw emotion, honest storytelling, and striking simplicity. Stripped of distraction, these images force us to focus – on light, contrast, texture, and message. And this year's winners of the Black and White Photo Awards are a masterclass in that visual power.

The 2025 category winners span architecture, nature, landscape, street, portrait, and more. At the heart of the competition stands the newly crowned Black and White Photographer of the Year, along with the Runner-up, and two special Awards.

Now, let's take a look at the monochrome frames that deliver striking depth, storytelling and uncover the stories behind the frames. For the full gallery and more insights, visit the Black and White Photo Awards website.

Black and White Photographer of the Year

(Image credit: João Coelho)

The Kingdom of Flies by João Coelho

Rarely does an image make you feel like you're truly part of the scene – but this photography by João achieves just that. At first glance, it evokes a post-apocalyptic vision, yet it reveals the stark reality of survival. Through powerful social commentary, the photograph moves beyond aesthetics and delivers a profound message about human dignity under siege.

Runner-up Award

(Image credit: Mark Seawell)

Where the Shadows Lie by Mark Seawell

Newly introduced this year, the Runner-up Award goes to an image that dived deep into the interplay of light, shadow, form, and structure. Flickering light seems to dance across textured stone surfaces, revealing fleeting moments of beauty hidden within the shadows. It's a photograph capturing a quiet visual rhythm shaped by contrast and detail.

Special Award for Creativity

(Image credit: Adebayo Rotilu)

Electric Silhouette by Adebayo Rotilu

Adebayo created a striking portrait, lit entirely by laser beams. The futuristic play of light and shadow redefines the limits of portraiture, blending technical mastery with creativity. This award is sponsored by SanDisk.

Special Award Master of Light

(Image credit: Roberto Corinaldesi)

No Words by Roberto Corinaldesi

This photograph speaks for itself – you can almost feel it through the frame. Introduced as a new award category this year, supported by Godox, it highlights a powerful portrait of a woman in India, isolated against a black background.

Category Winner: Fauna and Flora

(Image credit: Willem Kruger)

Leopard jump mono by Willem Kruger

Willem's striking image from South Africa's Londolozi Reserve brings a rare moment in wildlife to life through black and white. It captures the split-second tension as a male leopard leaps away after mating, instinctively avoiding the female's claws.

Category Winner: Landscape

(Image credit: Robert Bolton)

The Wedded Rocks by Robert Bolton

Wobert's photograph offers a serene interpretation of Meoto Iwa in Japan, where a sacred rope binds two rocks – symbolizing the connection between heaven and earth. The image carries a quiet, meditative atmosphere. The soft, almost ethereal water suggests a slow shutter speed, used to emphasize stillness and amplify the sense of calm woven into the scene.

