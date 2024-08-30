New firmware update improves autofocus in OM System's flagship cameras

The OM System OM-1 and OM-1 II receive an autofocus boost and shored-up features in new firmware update
(Image credit: OM System)
Earlier this year we reported that OM System had plans to issue a significant firmware update to the OM System OM-1 and OM-1 Mark II, and OM users will be pleased to know that it is finally here.
Firmware for mirrorless cameras comes in all shapes and sizes, from small bug fixes to adding new features that improve the camera performance.
Thankfully, the flagship OM-1 and OM-1 Mark II bodies have received what many regard as the holy grail of firmware updates: improved AF and stability, including better image stabilization for the pixel-shift Handheld Hi Res Shot mode.
The official firmware notes from OM System are as follows:
• Operational Stability: Improved stability of some functions.
Both cameras are benefiting from great updates, improving their performance. This can often feel like getting a new camera, with the potential to capture things you couldn't previously – and this is especially true for the original OM System OM-1.
While it can't achieve parity with the Mark II, given the new body's increased memory to power the more advanced autofocus features, many OM users were keen to see the AF system shored up – and following a more cursory update earlier this year, that's exactly what's happened.
The update shows that OM System continues to consider existing and older customers alike. While the OM-1 II still has AF features that aren't available on the older model – such as AI Detection AF for humans – this is a very welcome tune-up for the original OM-1.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.