New firmware update improves autofocus in OM System's flagship cameras

Earlier this year we reported that OM System had plans to issue a significant firmware update to the OM System OM-1 and OM-1 Mark II, and OM users will be pleased to know that it is finally here.

Firmware for mirrorless cameras comes in all shapes and sizes, from small bug fixes to adding new features that improve the camera performance.

Thankfully, the flagship OM-1 and OM-1 Mark II bodies have received what many regard as the holy grail of firmware updates: improved AF and stability, including better image stabilization for the pixel-shift Handheld Hi Res Shot mode.

The official firmware notes from OM System are as follows:

(Image credit: James Artaius)

OM System OM-1 Mark II (Version 1.2)

• Enhanced Handheld High-Res Shot: Improved composition algorithm for handheld high-res shot.

• Operational Stability: Improved stability of some functions.

OM System OM-1 (Version 1.7)

• Enhanced All-Target Mode Autofocus: Improvement in AF performance with All-Target Mode in S-AF and C-AF. Optimized tuning of the focus position when the AF area is set to all targets.

• Improved Menu Operation: The erase/trash button can now be used as a menu access shortcut, allowing for easier operation with the right hand.

• Enhanced Handheld High-Res Shot: Improved composition algorithm for handheld high-res shot.

• Operational Stability: Improved stability of some functions.

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

Both cameras are benefiting from great updates, improving their performance. This can often feel like getting a new camera, with the potential to capture things you couldn't previously – and this is especially true for the original OM System OM-1.

While it can't achieve parity with the Mark II, given the new body's increased memory to power the more advanced autofocus features, many OM users were keen to see the AF system shored up – and following a more cursory update earlier this year, that's exactly what's happened.

The update shows that OM System continues to consider existing and older customers alike. While the OM-1 II still has AF features that aren't available on the older model – such as AI Detection AF for humans – this is a very welcome tune-up for the original OM-1.

Step-by-step video instructions on updating your OM System camera firmware can be found on the OM System firmware download page.

