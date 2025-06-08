I was a kind of "agony aunt" (well, agony uncle) for N-Photo magazine for many years, and ‘Ask Matthew’ has now moved over to Digital Camera magazine. Readers send me technical questions, ask for shooting tips and tell me their woes.

And speaking of woes, one unhappy reader had previously been delighted with his Yongnuo YN85mm f/1.8 lens. Bristling with the latest autofocus tech, it had done him proud on his Nikon Z5 body, and I’ve long thought it’s a great budget option for one of the best portrait lenses.

But then he upgraded to a new Nikon Zf and suddenly the lens wouldn’t focus at all. No autofocus. No manual focus. Nothing.

The Yongnuo YN85mm f/1.8 DF DSM has a stepping motor system for both autofocus and manual focus, and even a customizable focus-hold button, neither of which will be any good to you if your camera can’t communicate with it (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Naturally, he got in touch with Yongnuo who suggested that he applied a firmware upgrade to his lens. Thankfully it comes complete with a built-in USB port for exactly this purpose.

Hope was short-lived, however, as after completion the lens still wouldn’t focus, neither automatically nor manually. And it’s not just changing to a different camera that can be a problem.

I remember a few years back, hearing from a magazine reader with a Nikon D800 DSLR. He applied a firmware update, as recommended by Nikon, to improve compatibility with the company's then-latest AF-P (Pulse) motor autofocus lenses.

So-called dumb lenses with no electronics or data communication with the camera body can work well in some cases. I have a 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 II Fish-Eye ED and thanks to the enormous depth of field, I can set the manual focus ring to about 2m and leave it there for everything apart from extreme close-ups (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The firmware upgrade was entirely successful, except that all of a sudden none of his Sigma lenses would focus on his camera. Nikon couldn’t help him, and neither could Sigma. He suddenly had a big collection of completely redundant glassware.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And while we’re at it, even some of Nikon’s older DSLRs won’t work at all with Nikon’s own AF-P lenses that have stepping motor autofocus systems – so again you can’t focus in either of the autofocus or manual focus options.

Incompatible cameras include the Nikon D3000, D3100, D3200, D5000, D5100 and D7000, and that’s certainly not an exhaustive list.

The Laowa 100mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO is another fully manual lens with no electronics. Given the extreme focusing precision required at its 2x macro magnification, you’re often better off focusing manually anyway (Image credit: Future)

A similar situation applies when using Nikon ‘E’ lenses that have electromagnetically operated apertures with some older DSLRs, in that you have no control and are limited to shooting only at the lens’ widest aperture.

All of this has given me a slight sense of anxiety over the years. If I’m doing an important shoot, like a wedding or corporate event, or even just on my travels where I can’t simply come back another day if there’s a problem, I need to be able to rely on my kit.

Use a ‘dumb lens’ with no electronics and you can set the focus distance and the aperture manually. Reliability is pretty much as good as I could hope for. However, the vast majority of modern lenses for mirrorless cameras use a stepping motor-based autofocus system.

WARNING!!! The The Nikon AF-P 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR is a lens that I’ve owned and rated very highly in the past, but its stepping motor AF and electromagnetic diaphragm make it incompatible with several older DSLRs. I recently noticed several examples of this lens being available to buy second-hand at MPB.com . However, all but one of them was advertised as being for ‘spares and repairs’ with no ability to focus in either autofocus or manual focus modes (Image credit: Nikon)

That’s fine unless the stepping motor becomes faulty, because the lens relies totally on that motor for manual focusing as well as for autofocus. Your whole camera body and attached lens become absolutely useless, in an instant.

Sure, you can’t beat the speed, ease and convenience of an autofocus lens – when it’s actually working. There’s also a significant upside to lenses with old-school ring-type ultrasonic autofocus systems, in that you can focus manually if your AF motor packs up.

But relying totally on an autofocus motor even for manual focusing can leave you dead in the water. Be warned, beware!

You might also like…

Take a look at the best lenses for the Nikon Z5 and the best lenses for the Nikon Zf, as well as the best Nikon Z lenses in general.