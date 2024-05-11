Opinion: It's time to accept that Canon's EOS R Mark II is never coming…

It's been six years, so is it finally time to accept that a follow-up to Canon's debut full-frame mirrorless camera is never coming?

Released all the way back on October 09 2018, the original Canon EOS R was the company's first full-frame mirrorless camera – and saw the debut of the firm's innovative RF mount. This mount paved the way forward for Canon's mirrorless cameras and steered away from the DSLR cameras that the company had been so heavily invested in up until this point.

I was an early adopter of the milestone EOS R, but while we've had no less than 10 new RF-mount Canons since – including the entry-level EOS R100, current flagship EOS R3, and even 2020's EOS R6 which since was quickly replaced by 2022's EOS R6 Mark II – we still haven't had a replacement for the OG. In fact, it was the R6 Mark II that finally caught my eye and tempted me to upgrade, as I could twiddle my thumbs waiting for an EOS R Mark II no longer.

