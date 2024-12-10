My Nikon Z 180-600mm is my favorite lens, and I’ve just realized it’s manufactured in China

Nikon moved domestic camera production to Thailand years ago but it surprised me just how many lenses are now made in China

Mike Harris using a Nikon Z8 and Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR at Thruxton Race Circuit
Mike Harris using his Nikon Z8 and Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR at Thruxton Race Circuit (Image credit: Future)

Nikon Rumors has published an updated list of Nikon hardware and its country of origin, but if you’ve not kept tabs on the legendary Tokyo-based brand’s movements over the past few years, you might be a little surprised to learn that the ‘Big N’ decided to stop making cameras in Japan a few years ago and that only a select few lenses are still manufactured domestically.

The lion’s share of Nikon’s mirrorless hardware is made in Thailand – including all of its Z-Series cameras – but an increasing number of lenses (18 to be exact) are being manufactured in China, too. And if you've been surprised by the quality of optics from Chinese brands such as 7Artisans and Viltrox, you won't be surprised to hear that Nikon optics made in China still boast the ‘Big N’s’ legendary quality.

