Canon EOS R7 sample gallery: real-world photos with Canon's new camera

The Canon EOS R7 is a camera that is going to shake up the industry. Not only is it Canon's first serious foray into the world of APS-C mirrorless bodies (no disrespect meant to the EOS M line), it is also a shot across the bow of Sony and Fujifilm that the world's biggest camera manufacturer is now gunning for even more of the pie.

In case you haven't heard, the Canon EOS R7 (review) (opens in new tab) is the mirrorless continuation of the 7-series line. Thanks to some convolution in the DSLR arena, though, it acts as successor to both the Canon EOS 7D Mark II (opens in new tab) and the Canon EOS 90D (opens in new tab) – while adding a host of features that even outdo the mighty Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R6 (opens in new tab).

Not only does the R7 pack a monstrous 32.5MP sensor – making it the highest-resolution APS-C camera on the market – but it boasts a blisteringly fast maximum burst speed of 30 frames per second, along with 4K 60p, 7K oversampling, 120p slow-motion in 1080p, up to 8 stops of image stabilization, and the industry best animal AF, eye / face / head detect AF and vehicle AF powered by Deep Learning and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II.

Canon EOS R7 (pre-production sample) + Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM (1/800 sec, f/6.3, ISO200) (Image credit: James Artaius)

I short, then, the Canon EOS R7 sets all manner of new standards for cropped-sensor cameras, offering literally pro-level performance (given that many of these specs match those in the Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab), Sony A1 (opens in new tab) and Nikon Z9 (opens in new tab)) in an APS-C body.

That APS-C format becomes one of the R7's major selling points, too, as the 7-series consumer base consists of a lot of wildlife photographers – photographers for whom the 1.6x crop factor gives their shooting a serious boost. Mount the Canon RF 800mm f/11 (opens in new tab) on the R7 and you'll see what we mean, as it becomes an effective 1280mm bazooka!

However, away from Canon's glossy ambassador-shot promotional photos, how does the R7 actually perform? We thought we'd present this gallery of images we've shot on the camera ourselves to show you exactly what you can expect from it…

Canon EOS R7 (pre-production sample) + Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L USM (1/320 sec, f/6.3, ISO100) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R7 (pre-production sample) + Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 IS STM (1/500 sec, f/1.8, ISO2500) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R7 (pre-production sample) + Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L USM (1/500 sec, f/1.2, ISO100) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R7 (pre-production sample) + Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM (1/500 sec, f/6.3, ISO200) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R7 (pre-production sample) + Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM (1/160 sec, f/6.3, ISO6400) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R7 (pre-production sample) + Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM (1/160 sec, f/6.3, ISO6400) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R7 (pre-production sample) + Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM (1/500 sec, f/6.3, ISO200) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R7 (pre-production sample) + Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM (1/160 sec, f/6.3, ISO6400) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R7 (pre-production sample) + Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM (1/100 sec, f/5, ISO1250) (Image credit: James Artaius)

