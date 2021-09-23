5 bits of filmmaking kit you need to get started in video

To get started shooting videos, you'll need some specific filmmaking kit. In photography you can pretty much get away with just having a camera and lens, but videography relies on visuals and audio to create exciting content.

There are certain pieces of filmmaking kit that should definitely be in a videographer's backpack, and some that are just optional extras that will make shooting easier. Here we'll go through the essential gear needed to start making engaging content.

• Read more: Best cameras for shooting video

It doesn’t matter what budget you’re working with, as there will be something out there that suits your needs. You don’t need the best kit with the latest technology if you’re just getting started; you won't use many of the advanced features and you might not even enjoy it as much as you thought you would, so there’s not much point spending big bucks until you’re sure it’s something you want to continue with.

These are the five things you should definitely own if you’re starting out in video and are looking to invest in kit…

1) The right camera… or phone

Your camera doesn’t have to be anything particularly fancy, and you don't even need the best camera phone. Most recent handsets will do fine, and most DSLRs can capture capable video – anything from an iPhone 11 to a Canon EOS 90D will do the job, going all the way to top-end video devices like the Sony A7S III. It all depends on where you plan on posting your footage and what you will be filming.

If you have a recent mirrorless camera that you use for stills, chances are that it’s already well equipped to shoot HD video, if not 4K. A big advantage of shooting on a mirrorless camera over a DSLR is that when you’re shooting using live view (the screen on the back, or even the viewfinder) you can continue to use phase-detect autofocus, where some DSLRs are limited to contrast-detect. Phase detect is much better, especially when filming in low light.

• Best cameras for video

2) An appropriate lens

When deciding what type of lens to choose, you have two main options: either a prime lens, which has a fixed focal length, or a zoom lens that can zoom in and out between different focal lengths. While prime lenses often give better image quality and have faster apertures for lower light performance, zooms are more versatile and mean you don’t need to switch lenses so often.

If you want to invest in a zoom lens, it’s worth buying a 'standard zoom' that has a fixed aperture – such as the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8. This is because when you’re filming, you don’t want your exposure to change as you zoom in and out – which it will do, when shooting with a variable aperture zoom lens.

When buying a prime you’ll need to think about how close you’re going to be to your subject; you won’t want to buy an 85mm if you’re going to be within a couple of meters, as they will fill too much of the frame. A 50mm standard prime is always a good place to start, as it’s the most similar to what the human eye sees.

• Best lens for vlogging

3) Lighting

A good light source is incredibly important when shooting video, to make sure that your subject is well illuminated. There’s nothing worse than turning up to a shoot, realizing that the light is terrible and having to boost your ISO so much that the footage becomes grainy.

Investing in a simple LED light panel will help ensure that your subject is bright enough. How far you are from your subject and what you're shooting will determine what size and power light panel you need. It’s also a good idea to invest in one of the best reflectors, as these are a cheap and easy way of mimicking two light sources without actually having to buy a second light.

You can buy bicolor LED light panels, which are good if you know you’re going to be shooting under different kinds of artificial or natural lights, as you can change the color temperature of the LEDs.

• Best led light panels

4) Microphone

the easiest way to ruin your video is to pair it with bad audio. We’ve all heard audio where voices are barely audible and it sounds like it’s been recorded in a wind tunnel. The quality of the audio will always come down to the type of microphone you’re using – and you should never rely on your camera's built-in mic!

There are two main types of microphone, depending on where your audio is in relation to it. If you’re shooting a subject that is roughly 3-5ft from the mic, you could get away with using a shotgun microphone such as the Rode VideoMic NTG or the Sennheiser MKE200. Shotgun mics are also good if you have a large group of people who will be taking it in turns to speak, as you can attach one to a boom arm and hold it above them (but this will only work if you have a crew).

Lavalier mics, sometimes called lapel mics, attach to someone's clothing to record individual subjects. Some can even be wireless, and transmit directly to your camera, such as the Rode Wireless Go and Rode Wireless Go II. Lav mics are good if you are far away from the source of your audio, or if you have multiple people that are going to be speaking and you are filming by yourself.

• Best microphones for vlogging and filmmaking

5) Tripod with fluid head

If you plan on recording lots of static shots, a tripod is essential as it keeps the camera still. It would also be a good idea to invest in a fluid head, which can pan from left to right and up and down, so that you can record smooth, dynamic shots.

The friction of a fluid head can quite often be adjusted, depending on how fast or slow you want the shot to move, and helps control movement. Something like a Manfrotto BeFree Live Lever Kit would be a starting point. Check out our buying guide on best video tripods for a range to suit your need and budget.

Read more:

Best 4K cameras

Best DSLRs for video

Best free video editing software