Serious about becoming a pro videographer? You'll want to invest in a good camera, lenses and maybe even a field monitor

As much as I’d like to say the road to becoming a pro videographer is all about technique, gear acquisition is an unavoidable step in fulfilling your filmmaking dream. But there’s a lot of video gear out there, and it can be difficult to cut the noise and find out exactly what you need to run a successful videography business. That’s where this excellent video from Sean Henderson of White Jade Productions comes in. He goes through everything a budding pro videographer needs to succeed in creating their own production company, as somebody who’s done just that.

So you want to be a professional film-maker... here's what you need! - YouTube Watch On

Now, the term production company might conjure up images of expensive cinema cameras and optics, but what I like most about this video is that it’s an achievable setup. As Sean himself says: “It’s not as expensive as you might think.” And indeed, the camera he uses as an example is the Panasonic Lumix S5, and while he admits it’s not a slow-motion powerhouse, it’s a great example of a capable body that won’t break the bank.

When it comes to lenses, Sean admits that optics are where he’s invested the most money. As he puts it: “Getting a good camera is all and well [sic], but getting great lenses matters a whole lot more.” He also suggests buying used and learning to pull focus, thereby allowing you to invest in cheaper, older lenses that might not have the best autofocus capabilities, but are still great quality. He says this “Is why I use a lot of Nikon lenses on my Lumix camera, which, I know, seems a little odd. However, Nikon makes really good, fast, and cheap glass that just works.”

But that’s far from Sean’s only gear recommendations. Watch the video to find out his take on memory cards, field monitors, anamorphic adapters and lenses, lighting, editing software, audio, and much more. He also uses his experience running a production company to offer a few practical tips, such as budgeting and getting hired. So, if you’re thinking about making the jump to becoming a pro videographer, make sure you watch the full video.

