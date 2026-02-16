Flamingos form near-perfect heart shape in drone photo – and it now receives an Honorable Mention

"I photographed the flamingos' dance with a drone. Their heart shape was incredible"

This beautiful and symbolic drone image of flamingos forming a heart shape has just received an Honorable Mention in the Our World is Kind photo contest, organized by Envision of Kindness.

Captured by photographer Muzaffer Murat İlhan, the image Heart shows hundreds of flamingos gathered in synchronized motion over a vivid green-blue lake. What appears chaotic at ground level becomes extraordinary from above: a powerful symbol of love created by nature.

İlhan's work was previously highlighted in national and international competitions, such as the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards and the 2023 Drone Photo Awards.

'Heart'

"I photographed the flamingos' dance with a drone. Their heart shape was incredible," explains İlhan.

The so-called "flamingos' dance" is a biological courtship display. During breeding season, flamingos march, turn their heads, and flap their wings in coordinated group movements to attract mates and synchronize nesting within large colonies.

When viewed from the air, these rhythmic patterns can form flowing, almost choreographed shapes – in this case, an unmistakable heart.

By choosing a drone perspective, İlhan transformed natural wildlife behavior into striking visual storytelling.

The image blends technical precision with timing and observation, revealing harmony within complexity and showing how perspective can reshape what we see.

"The creativity of this image is inspiring," added Envision Kindness. "The photographer's ability to capture symbolism in nature, while also showing its beauty from an unusual perspective, demonstrates talent and an observant eye."

"Our World is Kind" photo contest

The Envision Kindness "Our World is Kind" photography contest is highlighting images that prove that photography can lift spirits while delivering strong visual storytelling.

Celebrated for emotional impact and technical excellence, these works inspire empathy, hope, and positive action. For more winning images and information, visit the Envision Kindness website.

