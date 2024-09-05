Now the DJI Neo is here, would I still buy a HoverAir X1?

The DJI Neo has arrived and it's changed the selfie-drone world. If you've been thinking of buying the HoverAir X1, you might very well be asking yourself "Should I buy the DJI Neo instead of the HoverAir X1?" and I, DCW's resident drone expert, understand your dilemma.

On the face of it. the HoverAir X1 has been blown out of the water by the arrival of the DJI Neo; the newer drone is slightly cheaper yet boasts a lot of extra features. Look a little deeper, however, and you'll find that a lot of those features require accessories which aren't included in the basic bundle so the real question I think you need to ask yourself is whether you're after a pure 'follow-me drone' / 'selfie-drone' or a drone which leaves a few other doors open, but will charge you an entrance fee for each of them.

The HoverAir X1 landing in my palm (Image credit: Future)

If you like the idea of a drone you can launch from your palm, then the HoverAir X1 does retain a lot of merit. For one thing, it has – if I'm honest – slightly more eye-catching industrial design. The clever book-fold mechanism means it's easier to pop into the pocket, while the large central LED might not allow the camera as much travel as DJI's but it helps you understand what the drone is doing.

Secondly, with a good few months on the market, not to mention a history of developing the software, HoverAir have focused on this kind of tech and the results are definitely apparent in a reasonably mature app and firmware.

At launch, the DJI Neo's equivalent features are somewhat shoe-horned into the DJI Fly app, and the experience (at least during my review) wasn't without rough edges, though knowing DJI this will get attention.

DJI Neo and HoverAir X1 in my hand (Image credit: Future)

The HoverAir brand isn't standing still either; the parent company has already unveiled pricing for more powerful X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max drones coming in a few months and these seem to target higher-quality output. You can get in on this now at IndieGoGo with a new guarantee that you'll get your money back, no matter what and as I type it's already 6660% of its goal!

OK, so far, so HoverAir. But price is a factor for many of us, and as it stands the camera in the DJI drone is (at least theoretically) better at 4K while the drone's list price is not significantly more than half. That's a bit of a worry.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The substance of the images aren't that far apart – neither has that much of an advantage, in my view – but it suddenly seems like the HoverAir is asking a lot of cash for the usability advantage of a better app, a useful light, and a slightly easier pocket fit.

Looking at the DJI's advantages, it's clearly the more rugged, while the ability to add a standard DJI controller if you choose gives the drone the possibility of much greater range, at least theoretically. In most countries – certainly the UK, where I am – you'd likely find yourself flying beyond legal range quite soon simply because the drone is so compact that it'd be outside your visual line of sight.

The option of experimenting with FPV – albeit stunningly pricey – the goggles and controller will set you back three times what the drone cost – is still a good option to have, too. And it gives the robust little drone the possibility of a function in drone training programs.

That's a lot of value, and backed by a company with a very good reputation when it comes to software and firmware updates.

So, do I want and love the HoverAir X1? Yes. It is brilliant, with a design that's already iconic. With money no object it's absolutely the drone I'd choose to use its A.I. to track me. Then again, I'm the kind of person who loves early-gen tech (as the light field camera on my shelf attests). I'm also the kind of person who is drawn to the best, and am hanging my nose over a Sony A95L – the 'King of TVs' – to replace my current set, rather than something sensibly priced.

For most people, it does seem that the DJI Neo with its flexibility, solidity, and decent battery life is very likely to be the most sensible choice in this category (though I can't wait to test the upcoming Pros).