Now the DJI Neo is here, would I still buy a HoverAir X1?

By
published

The new DJI Neo versus HoverAir X1? It's the biggest question in the drone world now, and here's my expert opinion

DJI Neo drone
(Image credit: Future)

The DJI Neo has arrived and it's changed the selfie-drone world. If you've been thinking of buying the HoverAir X1, you might very well be asking yourself "Should I buy the DJI Neo instead of the HoverAir X1?" and I, DCW's resident drone expert, understand your dilemma.

On the face of it. the HoverAir X1 has been blown out of the water by the arrival of the DJI Neo; the newer drone is slightly cheaper yet boasts a lot of extra features. Look a little deeper, however, and you'll find that a lot of those features require accessories which aren't included in the basic bundle so the real question I think you need to ask yourself is whether you're after a pure 'follow-me drone' / 'selfie-drone' or a drone which leaves a few other doors open, but will charge you an entrance fee for each of them.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles