Joby, the maker of the iconic flexible Gorillapod mini tripods, has a new owner. On September 03, the London-based Videndum announced an agreement to sell the Joby brand to Vijim – a photography accessory brand owned by a China-based company.

The move means that Joby gear will be under new ownership and marks a shift to focusing on high-end pro gear for Videndum – the company that owns Avenger, Gitzo, Lowepro, Manfrotto, Savage, Sachtler, Litepanels and several other photo and video brands.

“This sale supports the Company’s strategy to focus on core professional markets,” Videndem wrote in the announcement.

The company did not disclose the amount agreed upon for the sale of Joby, but said that the proceeds will be used to pay down the group’s debt. In the first half of 2025, the company reported 25% lower revenue than the same period in 2024, leading to an adjusted operating loss of £7 million (around $9.48 million / AU$14.4 million) and putting the company’s net debt to £137.7 million ($186.5 million / AU$283.4 million).

In 2024, the company announced a plan to increase operational efficiency and reduce spending amid “a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.” In the first half of 2025, the company said tariffs and increased demand led to limited inventory in the US, leading to lower revenue than initially anticipated. However, the company says much of the difference was offset by the its previously announced restructuring and cost management plans.

As Videndum shifts towards higher-end gear, the company has decided to sell off the Joby brand. Joby is arguably most known for its Gorillapods, a line of tripods whose standout feature is flexible legs that can be wrapped around anything from fence posts to tree branches to create more height flexibility from a small tabletop tripod.

Along with the Gorillapods, which span from smartphone to DSLR-ready models, Joby also produces microphones, lights and other accessories for content creators. While best known for the Gorillapod, Joby also offers full-sized tripods geared towards content creators, as well as kits that mix tripods, mics and lights into one set for creators.

The Joby brand was originally launched in the San Francisco area but was later acquired by Videndum in 2017.

Vijim is a sub-brand of Ulanzi, which is owned by Shenzhen Vijim Technology Co Ltd, based in China. The company’s line of products ranges from modular photography kits to folding smartphone tripods to lights.

