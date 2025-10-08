Tripods are must-have accessories on genres from astrophotography to video – but browsing through the options is often overwhelming and, frankly, a bit boring. After all, tripods are just sticks to hold up a camera, right? Actually, some of the newest tripods feel refreshing amid the sea of options with new features from hydraulic legs to rotating center columns.

Browsing through the different Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras and accessories, I thought some of the best discounts are actually on tripods. The best tripod supports your gear without getting in the way of creativity. That means features like a compact size, quick set up and versatile angles are key to getting a tripod that works with your creativity rather than against it.

Among the noise of the Amazon Big Deal Days, these are the tripod deals that stand out with a mix of unique features and discounted prices.

A tripod with hydraulic legs for fast set up

Save 20% ($80) Smallrig Potato Jet Tribex SE Hydraulic Aluminum Tripod: was $399 now $319 at Amazon Setting up a tripod typically involves extending each leg sectionn, locking it in place, and repeating for all three legs. But the SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex uses hydraulics to extend all three legs at once with a single clutch. That design makes this tripod quick and easy to set up without messing with fiddly leg sections. The included fluid video video is also a big plus and works well. The biggest downside is that what the tripod gains in speed it lacks in precision, but videographers that need to be able to quickly set up, tear, down, move then set up again will like the hyrdualic design on this tripod. The aluminum version is the most affordable, but the carbon fiber version are also discounted right now in this Prime-only deal. B&H also has a similar deal.

A tripod with a rotating center column

Save 20% Vanguard Altra Pro 2+ 263AP Aluminum Tripod: was $204 now $163 at Amazon The reason I get so frustrated with tripods is the limited shooting angles – and then I tried Vanguard's options with rotating center columns. The Alta Pro 2+ 263 is a more affordable version of the Veo 3T series tripod that I own, but it still has the rotating center column that's fantastic for macro and flatlays, as well as video. Four different leg angles also add to this tripod's versatility, and a counterweight hook helps add stability while keeping the weight of the tripod under 6 pounds.

The lowest price in months on my favorite travel tripod

Save 32% ($71) Manfrotto Befree Advanced: was $220 now $149 at Amazon My own Manfrotto BeFree Advanced tripod has held up for years – it's a well-built tripod that folds down easily for travel. The other thing to love about the Befree is that there are several varieties, so you can take your pick of the different leg locks and builds. I'm partial to the flip locks with an Acra-Swiss quick-release plate, and the aluminum version has hit its lowest price in more than 30 days at $149. This deal also isn't exclusive to Prime members.

A tripod and monopod in one for $56

Save 30% ($24) SmallRig CT-20 Aluminum Tripod and Monpod: was $80 now $56 at Amazon I haven't tried this tripod before, but the price on a compact travel tripod from a well-known brand is hard to ignore. The SmallRig CT-20 is a budget tripod that can accommodate up to 11 pounds of gear, including both dedicated cameras and smartphones with the included adapter.

A set of sturdy carbon fiber legs

Save $110 Manfrotto 290 Xtra section carbon fiber tripod: was $385 now $275 at Amazon Carbon fiber legs create the sturdiest tripods while remaining lightweight. This set of legs from Manfrotto is a versatile set that can handle up to 22 pounds, despite weighing under 4 pounds itself. This tripod deal is for the legs only and doesn't include a tripod head.

