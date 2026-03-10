Manfrotto finally launches the ONE tripod to suit all photographers!
Even more singular than the Manfrotto One Hybrid tripod, the new Manfrotto One Photo edition is aimed more exclusively at stills photographers rather than hybrid content creators
In the fall of 2025, we brought you a full review of the Manfrotto One Hybrid tripod, a brand new offering from the legendary tripod manufacturer, aiming to give solid, stable but versatile support to hybrid creators swapping back and forth between stills and video capture. Various kits were launched, featuring either aluminum or carbon fiber legs and a choice of heads (or no head at all if you’d rather use your own).
Following up on the ‘Hybrid’ kits, Manfrotto is now launching a more stills-centric, aluminum ONE Photo tripod range at this year's The Photography & Video Show in the UK. Design highlights inherited from the original Hybrid sticks include Manfrotto’s XCHANGE quick-release system for quickly and easily swapping between heads on a single set of legs.
Hybrid shooters would generally use this for alternating between photo and video heads but, in the context of stills photography, you might well want to swap between, say, one of the best ball heads, 3-way heads, geared heads and gimbal heads.Article continues below
Another inherited feature is the Q90 mechanism, which enables similarly quick and easy pivoting of the center column, so you can use it as a horizontal boom that’s more ideal for ultra-low-level shooting and macro photography. Next up, there’s the same XTEND Leg System, which allows you to alter the working length of multiple leg sections with a single lock/release clamp. The idea here is that it can be a whole lot faster to set the height of your tripod and level it off, compared with using a whole bunch of conventional, individual twist-locks or flip-locks.
Again, a core strength (so to speak) of the Manfrotto One Photo range is that the tripod legs have an oval profile to enhance rigidity and stability. An integral bubble level assists with setup, and modular rubber pads and spiked feet give you a firm footing on different types of terrain.
With so many similarities, you might be wondering what the differences are between the ONE Hybrid and ONE Photo designs. The main change is that the ONE Photo does away with the modular center column and leveling components, both of which are of more use in videography than for shooting stills. The net results are that the ONE Photo is simpler to use and less expensive to buy.
Speaking of which, whereas the aluminum edition of the ONE Hybrid Aluminum Tripod legs costs $499 / £375, the ONE Photo Aluminum Tripod legs represent a significant cost saving at $329 / £269, and it’s $515 / £399 for a complete ONE Photo kit that includes either a Manfrotto XPRO 3-Way Head or a Manfrotto XPRO Ball Head, as shown in the two images in the gallery above. All in all, they promise to be high-quality tripod kits at keen prices.
