There might not be sales on Memory cards this Amazon Spring Sale, but these are still the CHEAPEST BY FAR

Memory cards might not be the most exciting thing to buy for your camera bag, but they are essential. Without one, even the best camera in the world is nothing more than an expensive paperweight.

That’s why I’ve developed a simple rule over the years: I only buy memory cards during the big sales events - such as the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale currently running.

For me, these sales have become a yearly restocking moment; I simply wait until the big online events arrive and stock up when the prices are good. It’s one of the easiest ways photographers can save money without compromising on the gear they rely on every day - and while memory might have seen a price hike thanks to AI, I still believe the ones selected below offer the best value for money - even though they were cheaper last year.

My go-to cards are usually reliable everyday options like the SanDisk Ultra range or Lexar. They’re dependable, widely compatible, and more than fast enough for the kind of photography most of us shoot day to day. While they may not be the most extreme cards on the market, they strike the perfect balance between price, performance, and reliability.

A lot of people assume that 64GB isn’t much storage these days, especially with modern cameras shooting high-resolution stills and video. But for everyday photography, it’s actually a very practical size. It’s large enough for most shooting sessions, but small enough that you’re not risking huge numbers of images on a single card if something goes wrong.

The real secret is simply carrying spares. I never head out on a shoot with just one memory card in my bag. Cards fill up, they get misplaced, or occasionally they fail. Having two or three backups ready to go means you never have to delete files in a rush or miss a shot because your card suddenly ran out of space.

Think of it the same way people buy batteries in bulk – a small investment that keeps your gear running smoothly for months, if not years.

If you want higher capacities than 64GB, don’t worry – all the current offers or best value for larger cards are listed below.

Don't forget – the best memory cards need the best memory card readers to get the best out of them!