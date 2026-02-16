This Fujifilm double-lens deal is a fantastic starter kit for any photographer

The Fujifilm X-T30 III was launched late last year, and joins an impressive family of retro-styled mirrorless cameras. This double-lens deal is one we saw last Black Friday, but is still available today - making a brilliant starter kit for any would-be photographer, or someone who wants to switch systems. The kit includes the Fujifilm XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ and Fujifilm XC 50-230mm f/4.5-6.7 OIS II lenses - which will provide a range of focal lengths that will allow you to photograph a huge range of subjects.

The kit is available at Jessops for £1,149, which is a pretty tasty £288 saving – enough to put towards some SD cards or another of the best Fujifilm lenses.

What makes this discount appealing is that the X-T30 III sits in a sweet spot between Fujifilm’s compact bodies and the pricier enthusiast models like the X-S20 or X-T5. It uses the familiar 26.1MP X-Trans sensor and Fujifilm’s latest processing engine, so you still get that lovely Fuji colour, quick autofocus, and plenty of film simulations without paying flagship prices.

As someone who spends a lot of time testing Fujifilm cameras, I’ve always felt the X-T30 line is one of the most enjoyable everyday shooters the company makes: lightweight, tactile, and just the right balance of manual control without overwhelming new users.

The twin-lens kit also makes the deal more interesting. Instead of the usual single kit zoom, you’re getting a ready-to-go setup that covers a broad shooting range straight out of the box, turning the camera into a really capable travel or everyday photography option. For people who want to try different focal lengths without committing to multiple expensive XF lenses straight away, this bundle actually makes a lot of sense – and getting it at a Black Friday discount takes the sting out of that early investment.

This is a very surprising discount considering the camera’s release is still fresh. If you were already eyeing up the X-T30 III, this might be the time to move, as I doubt this price will hold for long once the sales end, and for a camera that’s barely been on shelves, it’s one of the more surprising bargains of the week.

