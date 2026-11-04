The top trending camera lists are often dominated by the newest camera launches, but the latest trends at a major US camera retailer are an interesting mix of old and new. The trendiest cameras at B&H Photo in October are led by the pocketable Ricoh GR IV, the new OM System PEN, and the Nikon Z8.

The compact Ricoh GR IV is the trendiest camera in the US

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Ricoh GR IV just passed its first birthday, but the GR IV has had a highly successful year, topping several trend lists. The compact camera’s biggest draw is the APS-C sensor that’s tucked inside a body that looks like a tiny, unobtrusive point-and-shoot.

The GR IV’s popularity makes the camera occasionally hard to come by in several regions. Case in point? It’s back out of stock at B&H currently, though the HDF and Monochrome versions are in stock. The 30th anniversary edition of the camera also made the top trends list.

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The OM System PEN made the trends list twice

(Image credit: James Artaius)

But the next camera on the list actually made the top ten twice. The OM System PEN is hogging two spots, one for the black version and one for the silver, both paired with the new weather-sealed kit lens.

I’ve been shooting with the PEN for a few weeks now, and it’s not hard to see why the camera is selling so well that it's delayed in Japan. The retro design is charming, and with the kit lens, it’s not much bigger than a compact camera. It’s also one of the most affordable mirrorless cameras that still has both in-body stabilization and weather-sealing.

The Nikon Z8 is back in trends with a major price drop

While the Ricoh GR IV is a 2025 launch and the PEN is a 2026 model, the three-year-old Nikon Z8 has also slid into the top three. The Z8 is often hailed as the best Nikon for pros, thanks to its 45.7MP full-frame sensor that can still shoot 20 fps RAW bursts.

But I suspect the reason that the Z8 is back in the top trends after three years has different roots. Last month, the Z8 hit its lowest-ever price in the US. Now, that lowest-ever price has moved even farther, as the Z8 is currently $1,100 off.

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Four of the top ten cameras come from Canon

(Image credit: James Artaius)

While Canon doesn’t appear in the top three, Canon is the name that appears the most on October’s trend list, led by the Canon EOS R6 Mark III. Announced late in 2025, the R6 Mark III is Canon’s happy-medium full-frame camera with a 32.5MP full-frame sensor, 7K open gate, and 40 fps bursts.

The R6’s more advanced sibling also sits among the top ten. The R5 Mark II captures higher-resolution files as a 45MP, 8K shooter, but still keeps a snappy 30 fps burst rate, despite being a 2024 launch.

A PowerShot also makes the list twice. The Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A sits on the list solo as well as in a starter bundle. The ELPH 360 is one of Canon’s most affordable point-and-shoots (behind the PowerShot V10).

Canon’s PowerShot line has been riding the point-and-shoot trend quite well, and while the budget model doesn’t have the technical prowess of the viral G7 X Mark III, the more affordable point-and-shoot still has 20.2MP and a 12x optical zoom.

The tiny Instax Pal 2 continues to trend

(Image credit: Hillary Grigonis)

The only Fujifilm camera on the trends list for October is the tiny Instax Pal 2. The Pal 2 radically revises the original’s bubbly design for retro dials, an optical viewfinder, and a tiny top screen. But, like the original, it’s one of the few Instax cameras that doesn’t actually print on instant film. That omission makes the Pal 2 much more pocketable, with wireless support from Instax’s portable photo printers.

And speaking of names not on the list, Sony doesn't have a camera on the trends list for October, after months of the Sony A7 V sitting at the top of several best-seller lists.

B&H Top Trending Cameras for October 2026

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