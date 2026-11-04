Nikon ZR camera gets first major firmware update, enabling RED color science outside of RAW video

Nikon announced an upcoming firmware update for the Nikon ZR back in September. Now, we have more details on firmware 2.00 ahead of its release before the end of the year. Billed as the camera’s first major update, this isn’t your usual collection of lifestyle enhancements and bug fixes. Nikon is known for its generous firmware support, and this is a firmware update every Nikon ZR creator will want to take note of.

Still, updating firmware shouldn’t be taken lightly. Before the official release, make sure you know how to update your Nikon camera’s firmware. Secondly, consider whether you need to perform the update as soon as it’s released or can afford to wait a few weeks, just to make sure there are no teething problems. Here’s how firmware update 2.00 is set to change your Nikon ZR for the better…

Nikon ZR: Firmware 2.00

Log3G10 gamma support when recording in H.265, allowing for incorporation of RED color science

You can now select the level of High ISO NR

Enhanced control customization; more functions can be assigned to command dials and Fn buttons

Focus peaking when recording in R3D NE

Support for applying a 3D LUT to HDMI output

Reduced flicker in low-light conditions and dark areas of the frame

The headline feature is the ability to access RED’s coveted color science when recording in H.265. A big deal, since this was previously only achievable when shooting RAW video. This is all thanks to the addition of Log3G10 gamma as a tone mode option for H.265, allowing for the REDWideGamutRGB color gamut.

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Nikon says that this will allow users to take advantage of RED’s high color-grading latitude, while shooting in the compressed H.265 format. This essentially means you’re getting the pliability of a RED camera, while working with more manageable files.

Altering the level of High ISO NR is another big update. Shooting in Log3G10 or N-Log in H.265 will allow you to select from four High ISO NR settings. And when it comes to customizing your Nikon ZR’s control scheme, you’ll be able to assign ISO sensitivity, exposure settings, white balance, and color temperature to the command dials, with 3D LUT/View Assist assignable to an Fn button.

If previous talk from Nikon is anything to go by, this could be the tip of the firmware iceberg for the Nikon ZR, with the potential for open-gate recording in the future. Now wouldn’t that be nice?

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Want a more stills-focused camera with the Nikon ZR's viewfinderless form factor? Check out my Nikon Z5IIC review: an awkward viewfinderless camera design that’s heavy in the hand, heavy on specs, and light on your wallet. For camera rumors, a reported Nikon Z70 leak suggests rumored mirrorless camera could have 2x digital teleconverter. Plus, here's the latest camera news.