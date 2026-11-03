Kodak's new $150 waterproof compact camera has finally gone on sale – and it might be the perfect affordable point-and-shoot
Kodak's latest compact camera can go underwater, survive a drop, and costs just $149.99 on Amazon
The Kodak Pixpro P1 has finally made its way to the US market, with the new waterproof compact camera now available to purchase through Amazon for just $149.99. At a time when compact digital cameras are enjoying something of a renaissance, Kodak continues to prove that you don't need to spend hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars to enjoy photography.
The P1 takes that philosophy a little further, combining a traditional point-and-shoot that is very similar to the best-selling Pixpro C1 but with a rugged, waterproof design that makes it equally at home on the beach, beside the pool, or on your next adventure. And with a price tag of less than $150, I think this could be one of the more interesting affordable cameras to arrive this year.
The Kodak Pixpro P1 is an affordable $149.99 waterproof compact camera, featuring a 13MP sensor, wide-angle lens, and flip-up screen, making it a fun and practical choice for everyday photography and outdoor adventures
At its heart, the Kodak Pixpro P1 is a relatively simple digital camera, featuring a 13-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor paired with a fixed 26mm equivalent wide-angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture. There's no complicated interchangeable lens system or expensive technology to get your head around, just a straightforward camera designed to capture everyday moments. The fixed lens is particularly well suited to landscapes, travel photography, group portraits, and general snapshots, while the camera also offers 1080p video recording at up to 60 fps. It's certainly not going to challenge the latest premium compact cameras for image quality, but I don't think that's what Kodak is trying to achieve here.
What makes the P1 particularly interesting is its rugged construction. Unlike most inexpensive compact cameras, the P1 is waterproof to a depth of 16.4 feet (5 meters), shockproof against drops of up to 3.3 feet (1 meter), and dustproof, making it a genuinely useful camera for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors. There's also a 2.8-inch rear screen that flips through 180 degrees, making selfies and vlogging considerably easier, alongside a built-in ring light with three different color temperatures for illuminating portraits and close-up subjects. Add USB-C charging, a rechargeable battery, and microSD card storage, and you have a surprisingly versatile little camera that doesn't require much thought to operate.
For me, the appeal of the Kodak Pixpro P1 goes beyond its specifications. We're living in a time when smartphones have become incredibly capable cameras, yet there's clearly a growing appetite for dedicated compact cameras that offer something a little different. Not everyone wants to take an expensive smartphone into the sea, and not everyone needs an action camera designed primarily around shooting ultra-wide video. The P1 sits somewhere between the two, offering the familiar experience of a traditional compact camera with the reassurance of a waterproof body. Of course, its small sensor, fixed focal length, and lack of optical zoom mean there are compromises, particularly when compared with more expensive alternatives. However, sometimes simplicity is exactly what makes a camera appealing.
The Kodak Pixpro P1 is now listed on Amazon in the US for $149.99, with the black version available through the linked listing and additional color options shown on the product page. This isn't a discounted Black Friday deal, but rather the opportunity to get your hands on one of Kodak's newest compact cameras at an affordable price. I think there's something rather refreshing about a camera that doesn't pretend to be anything more than a fun, accessible way to take photographs, especially when it can accompany you into the water without requiring an expensive underwater housing. Whether you're buying one for a family vacation, as a first camera, or simply because you miss the enjoyment of carrying a dedicated point-and-shoot, the P1 makes a pretty convincing argument for keeping compact cameras alive.
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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