“The spiritual successor to the D850,” Nikon’s best pro camera is now $1,000 less – and that’s not the only Nikon at its lowest-ever price

The Nikon Z9 may be the most expensive body from the popular brand, but the camera that I recommend for pros is actually the less expensive Nikon Z8. That full-frame mirrorless has just dropped to its lowest-ever price – but it’s not the only Nikon sitting at a record low price right now, including the Z6 III, the Z5 II, and Nikon’s latest workhorse zooms.

Most tend to assume that the most expensive body is the best pro camera, but the Nikon Z8 packs most of what the Z9 offers into a smaller, more affordable body. The Z8 really feels like the mirrorless twin of my favorite DSLR, the Nikon D850, with its 45.7MP full-frame sensor, but with mirrorless speed, stabilization, and glass.

Right now, the body-only Nikon Z8 has dropped to its lowest price on record, according to Amazon price trackers, hitting $3,296, a 23 percent discount from the list price. That $1,000 price drop is available through several Nikon-authorized sellers, including Amazon, Adorama, and B&H.

Save $1,000 Nikon Z8: was $4,296.95 now $3,296.95 at Adorama The Nikon Z8 is the Nikon that I would choose for high-resolution, pro photography. The 45.7MP full-frame sensor creates lovely images, but the Z8 puts that into a smaller body and at a lower price than the Z9. If you also need a memory card and a camera bag, then I'd be seriously tempted by the B&H bundle that includes a 128GB memory card along with one of my favorite canvas camera bags for less than $30 more than the camera on its own. Read the full Nikon Z8 review

Nikon Z6 III

Nikon Z6 III (Image credit: Future)

While the Z8 is the best Nikon for serious professionals, a handful of full-frame Nikon gear has now dropped to its lowest price. The Z8’s lower-resolution sibling, the Nikon Z6 III, also sits at its lowest price on record, returning to its previous all-time low of $1,996.95, which is $700 off the list price.

The Z6 III brings a partially stacked 24.5MP sensor that delivers full-resolution bursts at an impressive 60 fps with the electronic sensor, and a still impressive 14 fps RAW burst with the mechanical shutter.

That balance of performance and quality earned the Z6 III the title of the best Nikon for most people in Digital Camera World’s rankings. “It’s a stunning camera for shooting stills, and the new vari-angle screen with its front-facing facility makes the Z6 III equally adept for vlogging and other videography,” Matthew Richards wrote in the review. “The speed, accuracy, and consistency of the autofocus system, with its subject recognition and tracking abilities, is superb, even in near-darkness, and the bottom line is that image quality simply stellar.”

Nikon Z5 II

Even Nikon’s entry-level full-frame Z5 II has returned to its lowest-ever price in the US, returning to $1,596 body only. The Z5 II isn’t as fast as the Z6 III or as high-resolution as the Z8, but it packs an excellent low-light autofocus system into a relatively compact full-frame camera.

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That autofocus already had the Z5 II feeling far from basic, but the Z5 II still houses in-body stabilization ranked for 7.5 stops. That, mixed with its -10EV autofocus performance, makes it an incredible performer in limited light.

Top deals on Nikon Z lenses

The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

A number of Nikon lenses have also dropped in price, including both of Nikon’s second-generation, five-star-rated 24-70mm and 70-200mm f/2.8 zooms. Both the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II and the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S II lenses, announced last year, are each $200 off. That’s a record low for both optics, according to Amazon price trackers.

Additional notable lens discounts from among the ranks of DCW's best Nikon Z lens list include the Z 17-28mm f/2.8, the Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro, and the nifty fifty favorite, the Z 50mm f/1.4.

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For more inspiration, take a look at the best Nikon cameras or the best Nikon Z lenses.