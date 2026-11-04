Nikon is selling fewer cameras, but making more money. Here’s how…

Nikon's numbers are looking good, but the camera market is still a challenging one

It’s easy to forget that Nikon is so much more than just a camera company. In fact, Nikon’s imaging division is only one, albeit sizable, portion of the optical giant’s money-making pie, as evidenced by some recent tweaks to its financial forecast.

On October 30, the company released a Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2027. With expected numbers published from the first half of the year, Nikon has amended its expectations for the whole year, and things are looking an awful lot better than the huge losses that were published for the previous financial year.

Nikon has only released one camera so far in 2026, the Nikon Z5IIC (pictured) (Image credit: Future / Mike Harris)

While revenue was down by JP¥1.5 billion ($9.4 billion / £7 billion) in the first half of the financial year, Nikon enjoyed larger-than-expected gains in operating profit, which it has attributed to an unexpected boost in service revenue in its Precision Equipment Business, due to a favorable semiconductor market, as well as US tariff refunds and reduced selling, general and admin expenses.

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Increased operating profits are also expected to have a knock-on effect. In Nikon’s full financial year, projected profit before tax has been revised upward by 48.3% (to JP¥21.5 billion), while profit attributable to owners of parent has jumped by 60% (to JP¥16 billion).

Here’s the interesting bit for photographers and videographers. While Nikon has amended its expected results for the entire financial year largely for the better in terms of operating profit, profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of parent, revenue is still expected to be down by JP¥10 billion. And the culprit is expected to be Nikon’s Imaging Products Business (camera and lens sales).

Why are imaging sales down?

Nikon reported at the beginning of the year that while camera sales were strong, interest in cheaper cameras meant it was making less profit (Image credit: Future)

So what’s happening to the imaging industry? Well, Nikon Rumors rightly points out that there is simply less demand for consumer imaging tech, with the Chinese market proving particularly sluggish. In addition, Nikon had already forecasted an imaging sales slowdown. At the beginning of the year, Nikon also noted that while camera sales were strong, it was selling more of its cheaper cameras, resulting in less profit.

And let’s not forget, the camera market is challenging anyway. An article by my colleague Hillary Grigonis quoted Map Camera as stating that reduced supply and launch delays have factored in reduced sales. Almost half of the major camera launches of 2026 have faced backorders. With factors such as component shortages, Trump tariffs, the memory crisis, and a rising cost of living, it’s not hard to see why camera and lens sales present challenges.

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