Canon's smallest ever hotshoe microphone weighs less than a chicken egg!

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Ideal for creators on the go, Canon's wire-free on-camera microphone weighs just 59g

Canon DM-E10D microphone mounted to a Canon EOS R50 V camera
(Image credit: Canon)
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Canon has just launched its latest cable-free microphone – and it's the company's smallest ever hotshoe mic.

The Canon DM-E10D measures just 53.7mm and weighs a mere 59g, which is less than a medium-sized chicken egg. And because it exclusively uses the Multi-function shoe, it's completely wire-free and battery-free.

As a Canon PowerShot V1 user, this tiny plug-and-play mic is exactly what I've been waiting for. Not only does the Multi-function shoe draw power from the camera, it also communicates directly with it – so there's no setup required and no audio degradation from jacks and cables.

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On top of that, the DM-E10D has a dedicated Menu button on the side that gives you direct access to your camera's audio setup menu – so if you do want to fine-tune your settings, you're in the right menu with a single touch.

The directional microphone features a supercardioid pickup pattern that's optimized for voices (60-20Hz) and focuses on sound directly in front of the camera – ideal for vlogging and streaming, as it cuts down on unwanted background noise.

The monaural pickup has a frequency response of 60-10,000kHz, with -16dB sensitivity, and is capable of up to 4-channel and 24-bit audio depending on your camera (such as the Canon EOS R50 V).

The Canon DM-E10D will go on sale in December, though pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Canon DM-E100D mounted to a Canon PowerShot V1

The Canon DM-E100D comes with a muffler to protect your audio from wind interference (Image credit: Canon)

Which Canon cameras have a Multi-function shoe

Again, since it isn't compatible with a standard hotshoe, the Canon DM-E10D requires an EOS camera with a Multi-function shoe connection. These include:

Canon EOS R1
Canon EOS R3
Canon EOS R5 Mark II
• Canon EOS R6 Mark II
Canon EOS R6 Mark III
Canon EOS R6 V
Canon EOS R7
Canon EOS R8
• Canon EOS R8 Mark II
Canon EOS R10
Canon EOS R50
• Canon EOS R50 V

Cinema EOS cameras with a a Multi-function shoe include:

• Canon EOS R5 C
• Canon EOS C50
Canon EOS C70
Canon EOS C80
Canon EOS C400

It is also compatible with the Canon PowerShot V1.

Canon DM-E10D microphone mounted to a Canon EOS R50 V camera being used as a webcam

(Image credit: Canon)

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Take a look at the best microphones for vlogging and filmmaking, along with the best wireless microphones and the best shotgun microphones.

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James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor in Chief

James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.

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