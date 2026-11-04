Canon has announced new firmware updates for its EOS C400, EOS C80 and EOS C50 cinema cameras, introducing a range of enhancements designed to improve filmmaking, broadcast and virtual production workflows.

The firmware brings several new capabilities across the three cameras, including improved color control, additional customization options and enhanced operational information.

Canon has also introduced improvements aimed at professional broadcast and virtual production environments, alongside expanded autofocus functionality for the C400 and C80.

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One of the more interesting additions sees the EOS C400 and EOS C80 gain expanded autofocus support in Slow & Fast mode. This feature allows filmmakers to record footage at one frame rate and play it back at another, creating slow-motion or fast-motion effects directly in-camera.

Recording at a higher frame rate than the playback rate, for example, allows footage to be slowed down while retaining smooth movement. The update extends autofocus support to four additional recording frame rates between 60 and 120fps: 72, 75, 90 and 96fps.

Multi-Matrix support is said to allow fine-tuning of EOS Cinema cameras for live broadcast and virtual production (Image credit: Canon)

The expanded support means filmmakers can benefit from Canon's autofocus tracking across a wider range of slow-motion shooting scenarios. This is particularly useful when recording unpredictable or fast-moving subjects, such as athletes or wildlife, where maintaining accurate focus manually can be challenging.

It also gives filmmakers greater creative flexibility when choosing how to capture movement, without having to sacrifice autofocus convenience at the newly supported frame rates.

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All three cameras also gain Multi-Matrix Support, providing more precise control over image color and saturation across selected color axes. Canon says this should help filmmakers match footage from multiple cameras and integrate their equipment into real-time color workflows, particularly when working with LED volumes.

Additionally, the EOS C50 receives support for compatible Canon Speedlite flash accessories through its Multi-Function Accessory Shoe, allowing hybrid creators to capture flash photography alongside video footage. Meanwhile, all three cameras gain additional customization options for RF lens buttons, control dials and assignable buttons.

Canon says the new firmware updates will be available to download from December 2026 and come as a response to customer feedback.

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