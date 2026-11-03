Peak Design is arguably best known for its camera bags, straps, and travel tripods – but the company's latest launches are all about charging. On Tuesday, November 03, Peak Design announced a new line of Charging Essentials.

At the top of the list of new accessories, the Kickstand Travel battery is both a wireless phone charger and portable battery in one. Away from a wall outlet, the kickstand’s built-in battery offers 15W of charging with a 5000mAh capacity, upping that to 25W when plugged into an outlet.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

The travel charger also unfolds from its 10.5mm thin stowed profile to double as a smartphone kickstand, compatible in both horizontal and vertical orientations with MagSafe. But the battery can also charge when folded as a slim MagSafe backup battery.

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Peak Design says the battery can also be turned off when users just want a kickstand without charging, and the USB-C port that recharges the battery also works to power a second device from the built-in battery.

Peak Design says the Kickstand Travel Battery is the world’s first Qi2.3-certified wireless charger.

Peak Design's 2-in-1 Mobile Charger (Image credit: Peak Design)

While the new Kickstand Travel Battery doubles as a portable battery, the new 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station trades the built-in battery for two wireless charging pads. The dual charger is built from aluminum and folds flat for travel. Along with charging two wireless devices simultaneously, it also has a USB-C port for wired charging on a third device.

Those two charging stands are launching alongside a re-imagined wall block. Dubbed the Dual Slim Charger, the wall block measures just 1.3 cm / .6 inches thick. As the name hints, the block has two USB-C ports and both are given equal power allotment, so there’s no fast or slow side.

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Peak Design is also introducing new cables as well, which use a woven jacket for durability. Peak Design says the cables have a lifetime guarantee against fraying and breaking. The cable design is also meant to be flexible and has a clip built in for packing.

Those cables come in a few variations for length, as well as versions for 60W and a pricier option for 240W for high-draw devices like laptops and gaming consoles.

The series isn’t the first time Peak Design has launched a charger – the company previously offered a folding wireless charging stand, MagSafe car mounts, and a handful of accessories meant to be used with the Peak Design phone case.

Pre-orders have opened on Peak Design's online store for several of the accessories, while options like the travel kickstand are listed as “coming soon. Both the Peak Design Kickstand Travel Battery and the 2-in-1 charging stand retail for $99.95 / £84.99 / AU$199.95 / CA$139.95 each, with bundles that include a cable and wall block sitting higher.

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For more charging accessories, visit the best wireless phone chargers or the best portable power banks.