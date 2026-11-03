When Lomography launched the Lomo MC-A last year, the film compact immediately grabbed the attention of many analog photographers for its unusual mix of manual and auto exposure tools without the risk of picking up an older, dated film shooter. Now, Lomography’s more premium film compact camera is getting a refresh with two new special editions – a gold-plated camera with a brown wrap and a black camera with a textured leather wrap.

The two new versions are both limited-time special editions. One of those special editions uses real gold plating along with a brown wrap. The second design uses a glossy black color and a pebble-texture black leather wrap. Along with the new designs, Lomography is also launching new leather accessories, including a leather half-case, strap, gel filter holder, and lens filter case.

Lomography has also tweaked a few small things on the MC-A. The company says the cameras are easier to load and remember previous settings after powering back on. The auto program mode now favors an f/3.5 aperture, and the LCD display doesn’t go to sleep as quickly.

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While the rising analog trend has sparked a few modern but fully analog compact cameras, most of those new models are fully automatic. The Lomo MC-A has auto exposure and auto focus, but also full manual modes and zone focusing.

That, along with the higher-end metal build compared to Lomography’s budget cameras, has caught the attention of many photographers – including Digital Camera World’s Gareth Bevan, who called the camera “surprisingly premium, and gave it four out of five stars.

The new special editions will be available only in limited quantities, with pre-orders open today, November 03, and shipping expected in December. The price for the special editions sit a little higher than the original. The gold-plated version will retail for $649 / £549 / AU$949 / CA$799. The pebbled leather “Camera Noir” version lists for $599 / £499 / AU$849 / CA$699.

As part of the MC-A camera’s first birthday, Lomography is also running a few limited-time offers: orders that pair the camera with a leather camera case and strap will also get a free glass filter set and free leather accessories. Or, photographers can build a bundle that pairs with a camera and 40 percent off the full leather accessory set.

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