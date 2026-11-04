1 mirrorless medium-format and one special compact camera from Fujifilm's GFX series receive minor updates

Fujifilm has released new firmware updates for three of its GFX series medium-format cameras, including a special edition of the world's highest-resolution compact camera to date.

The GFX100RF Fragment Edition, GFX100S II, and GFX100 II receive minor bug fixes, with no additional headline-grabbing features or other improvements – maybe next time.

Here is an overview, with download links, Fujifilm's essential firmware update steps and pro advice on when to update your camera.

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GFX100RF

This limited edition camera is hand-polished to create a “mirror-like finish” on the black aluminum body (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Version 1.14

Download link

The firmware update Ver.1.14 from Ver.1.13 incorporates the following issue:

- Other minor bugs are fixed

GFX100S II + GFX100 II

Review insight : "The GFX100S II is not a revolution from the prior model, instead, it refines the already excellent GFX 100S by adding the latest X-Processor 5 for better autofocus, shooting speed, and video while also improving IBIS for up to 8.0 stops of correction" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

GFX100S II – Version 1.22

Download link



GFX100II – Version 2.51

Download link

Both firmware updates incorporate the following issue:

- Other minor bugs are fixed

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Fujifilm shares the firmware update procedure for GFX series interchangeable lens cameras:

1. Check the firmware version

2. Prepare a formatted memory card

3. Download the firmware and copy it to the card

4. Put the memory card with the firmware in the camera and update it

For more advice, visit the Fujifilm website.

Pro Advice

If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, above, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, and what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or if ever – you should update.

It's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. In the past, brands have had a few hiccups with major updates – for instance, introducing memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.

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