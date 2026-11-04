World's highest resolution compact camera and two Fujifilm medium-format mirrorless cameras get firmware updates

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Fujifilm rolls out minor firmware updates for GFX100RF Fragment Edition, GFX100S II, and GFX100 II

The Fujifilm GFX100RF Fragment Edition on a black background
1 mirrorless medium-format and one special compact camera from Fujifilm's GFX series receive minor updates (Image credit: Fujifilm)
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Fujifilm has released new firmware updates for three of its GFX series medium-format cameras, including a special edition of the world's highest-resolution compact camera to date.

The GFX100RF Fragment Edition, GFX100S II, and GFX100 II receive minor bug fixes, with no additional headline-grabbing features or other improvements – maybe next time.

Here is an overview, with download links, Fujifilm's essential firmware update steps and pro advice on when to update your camera.

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GFX100RF

This limited edition camera is hand-polished to create a “mirror-like finish” on the black aluminum body (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Version 1.14
Download link

The firmware update Ver.1.14 from Ver.1.13 incorporates the following issue:
- Other minor bugs are fixed

GFX100S II + GFX100 II

Review insight: "The GFX100S II is not a revolution from the prior model, instead, it refines the already excellent GFX 100S by adding the latest X-Processor 5 for better autofocus, shooting speed, and video while also improving IBIS for up to 8.0 stops of correction" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

GFX100S II – Version 1.22
Download link

GFX100II – Version 2.51
Download link

Both firmware updates incorporate the following issue:
- Other minor bugs are fixed

Update steps

Fujifilm shares the firmware update procedure for GFX series interchangeable lens cameras:

1. Check the firmware version
2. Prepare a formatted memory card
3. Download the firmware and copy it to the card
4. Put the memory card with the firmware in the camera and update it

For more advice, visit the Fujifilm website.

Pro Advice

You can check out the episode for more insights, potential risks, and expert advice on our YouTube channel,Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all your favorite podcast services (Image credit: Future)

If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, above, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, and what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or if ever – you should update.

It's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. In the past, brands have had a few hiccups with major updates – for instance, introducing memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.

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Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
News Editor

Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. 

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