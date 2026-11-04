World's highest resolution compact camera and two Fujifilm medium-format mirrorless cameras get firmware updates
Fujifilm rolls out minor firmware updates for GFX100RF Fragment Edition, GFX100S II, and GFX100 II
Fujifilm has released new firmware updates for three of its GFX series medium-format cameras, including a special edition of the world's highest-resolution compact camera to date.
The GFX100RF Fragment Edition, GFX100S II, and GFX100 II receive minor bug fixes, with no additional headline-grabbing features or other improvements – maybe next time.
Here is an overview, with download links, Fujifilm's essential firmware update steps and pro advice on when to update your camera.
GFX100RF
Version 1.14
Download link
The firmware update Ver.1.14 from Ver.1.13 incorporates the following issue:
- Other minor bugs are fixed
GFX100S II + GFX100 II
GFX100S II – Version 1.22
Download link
GFX100II – Version 2.51
Download link
Both firmware updates incorporate the following issue:
- Other minor bugs are fixed
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Update steps
Fujifilm shares the firmware update procedure for GFX series interchangeable lens cameras:
1. Check the firmware version
2. Prepare a formatted memory card
3. Download the firmware and copy it to the card
4. Put the memory card with the firmware in the camera and update it
For more advice, visit the Fujifilm website.
Pro Advice
If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, above, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, and what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or if ever – you should update.
It's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. In the past, brands have had a few hiccups with major updates – for instance, introducing memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.
You might like...
Browse the best Fujifilm GF lenses.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.