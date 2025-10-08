Last chance on Blink cameras for under £15

Amazon's Prime Deal is a great time to sign up to the Prime TV service, and, it seems, a great time for the company to slash the prices of cameras from the companies it already owns – in some cases making the individual prices of the devices less than £10. One such bundle is the 'Lowest Price Ever' on the Blink Doorbell...

Save 74% (£88.49) Blink Blink camera (Outdoor 4) + Blink doorbell (black): was £119.98 now £31.49 at Amazon A bundle including 1080p HD day and infrared night video from both Blink Video Doorbell and the Blink Outdoor camera 4, ensuring you get a clear view of any visitor, day or night. With two-way audio, you can speak to guests, delivery drivers, or anyone at your door from your smartphone, no matter where you are.

This deal is less than half the price of the camera alone, and include the doorbell as well – a massive saving that I very much doubt will last beyond today.

Some of the best deals are on Blink and Ring products on Prime day – I strongly suspect this is because Amazon owns both companies and can afford to cut the margins to the bones!

It's not even the only deal with a more than 60% saving...

Blink Blink Camera Outdoor (4) + Blink Mini: was £99.98 now £31.49 at Amazon One indoor and one outdoor suitable camera. The indoor one will plug into the wall, while the outdoor one is powered by special Lithium AA batteries which can last up to 2 years – meaning you don't need to make regular trips out to change it, or run cables through your walls. A cheap and elegant way into home security – even cheaper now!

If you've never used a Blink camera before, it helps to get the very cheap Blink System Module which forms a connection with your home Wi-Fi and created a working system that doesn't actually need a monthly subscription.

Some of the best features still take advantage of subscription, of course, because every company would prefer your cash, but you can at least record video to a device in your home without having to pay extra every month (unlike, say, Ring).

One of the cheapest ways to get the camera with the Sync Module during prime day is – you've guessed it – as part of a bundle. This one seems a good deal to me:

I have personally used Blink's earlier models and the new Outdoor 4 – you can read my review of the Blink Outdoor 4 here – and I found that it lived well up to expectations.

I'm also a fan or Amazon's Ring system, as it happens, but I do appreciate the benefits of side-stepping the subscription fee, and at these prices, I wish I'd snapped up my cameras during a Prime event!